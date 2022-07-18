Wallace Peeples aka Wallo267 finds Success after Prison

Wallace Peeples aka Wallo267 (Instagram)

Strength gets redefined by the Philadelphia native author, public speaker, coach, and social media entrepreneur Wallo267. Going through the criminal system from a young age, Wallo was sent to prison after an armed robbery charge.

After completing a 20-year jail term, Wallo started creating compelling viral material that encouraged people all over the globe to step into their purpose and find their mission in life. In only two short years, Wallo became a cultural phenomenon, and his slogan "It's just like that" became part of his follower's motivation to keep going and never give up.

Wallo has accomplished a lot in a short period, including writing books and public speaking. He published his autobiography, "The Mind of Wallo267," in 2020. He has spoken on several platforms where he has inspired young people, including TED Talk, his YouTube channel, and others.

Wallo sends encouraging messages through his many speeches. His talks focus on topics like those struggling to stay on the straight road. They offer an honest perspective on street life and lousy decision-making, urging the audience to act better for themselves and the people around them before reaching the very bottom. Wallo never gave up on himself or his future despite having made a terrible mistake in life that might have destroyed his view on it.

Studying marketing while in prison, he came up with the idea to create positive messages on social media. His popularity pushed him into the spotlight and helped build an audience for his podcast "Million Dollaz Worth of Game." The podcast has millions of subscribers on multiple platforms. Some guests include Chris Brown, French Montana, Devin Haney, Yung Bleu, and many more. His co-host, Gillie, has also spent time in prison and has since changed his life.

Major organizations even consult with Wallo on marketing and branding. His unique viewpoint can help companies reach new audiences. A real-life example of poverty to riches, Wallo's story is a huge motivator for those struggling to find their way.