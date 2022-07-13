Award Winning Basketball Coach Clarence "Mugsy" Leggett Brings Something Special to the Community

Clarence "Mugsy" Leggett (Instagram)

Clarence "Mugsy" Leggett is an outstanding figure in the basketball community. The Bronx native has mentored young people in inner-city NYC for the past 30 years. He started his Wiz Kids basketball program with the goal of not just coaching kids on the court but also assisting them in developing personal and academic skills.

When raised in New York City, Clarence immediately learned to appreciate the advantages of his educational achievements and basketball prowess. After a prosperous undergraduate career and time spent touring the globe with the Harlem Wizards, Clarence started putting his goal of having a positive influence on kids into action in 1990.

In the Bronx, he solely established a basketball recreation program using volunteers and family members. Neighborhood boys and girls soon adopted the "Wiz Kids" program, and it started to spread to more gyms and outdoor courts across the neighborhood.

Leggett received the 2020–21 Jr. NBA Coach of the Year for his lengthy contributions. At a Jr. Knicks event in the Bronx, Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley and former Knick Rod Strickland presented him with the honor.

Clarence attended an afternoon ceremony on Friday, May 24, 2021, at his team's practice at Baychester Middle School in the Edenwald neighborhood of the Bronx, following hundreds of submissions from young basketball coaches around the Tri-State area.

Clarence gets credited with mentoring one of the top basketball prospects, Ian Jackson. The Kentucky Wildcats offered Ian a scholarship. Jackson is the No. 2 player in the nation and one of Kentucky's top priorities in the class. He is a 6-foot-4, 170-pound shooting guard. Jackson was also offered a NIL deal and will receive four figures per month for the next six months in exchange for one social media post per week in which they identify themselves as Spreadshop athletes. These name, image, and likeness deals allow athletes to make deals early in their careers.

It's easy to see how Mugsy is making an extraordinary impact on the youth in the Bronx, developing their basketball skills and helping them grow into hardworking young adults.

You can get more information about the Wiz Kids Basketball program at their official website. https://wizkidsbasketball.com/