The 3rd AI Fraud & AML Summit brings important information about Artificial Intelligence and ML for Business

AI and Machine Learning

Learn how artificial intelligence and machine learning are helping to protect banking information at the 3rd AI Fraud & AML Summit.

The fight against financial crime is one of the most persuasive use cases for AI. For the banks engaged in this conflict, AI has two main advantages: it may boost the efficiency of the institution's risk management and financial crime investigations.

Gain first-hand expertise and ideas about remaining flexible and thriving in this changing climate at the one-day event from the top industry professionals. You will learn how to use the tools and technologies to assist your company in dealing with fraud and money laundering in real-time through in-depth discussions and case study presentations.

The term "machine learning" refers to analytical techniques that "learn" patterns from datasets without the aid of a human analyst.

The broad phrase "AI" describes the application of specific analytics to jobs like driving a car and spotting a fraudulent transaction.

Think of AI using analytical models created through machine learning and vice versa.

The techniques are particularly effective in preventing and detecting fraud because they allow the automatic discovery of patterns across enormous volumes of streaming transactions.

Cybercrime currently costs the world economy $600 billion, or 0.8 percent of GDP. Fraud costs banks and customers billions of dollars annually, posing an increasingly significant threat to both.

Instead of using sophisticated hacking techniques, social engineering gets used to committing scams like fraudulent invoicing, CEO fraud, and business email compromise (BEC), among others.

While some banks will repay their customers, others won't, arguing that it was the customer's fault that the transaction was started. In any situation, institutions are operating at a loss of customer faith.

Date and time

Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

9:00 AM – 5:30 PM EST

Location

New York,

340 West 40th Street

New York, NY, 10018