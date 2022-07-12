Four Great Places to Visit in the Bronx this Summer

Bronx Zoo (Instagram)

There are some great places to visit in the Bronx, and whether you're a local or have to travel there, you can have an enjoyable experience. The Bronx Zoo is always a winner, fun for the entire family, and the beautiful animals show us how amazing the world can be. Or you can enjoy some art at the Bronx Museum of the Arts or just some fantastic views at the Botanical Garden.

Bobby González, a renowned multicultural motivational speaker, storyteller, and poet, will lead lead-free, in-person workshops on Wednesday nights where you can learn more about the differences between performance poetry and other forms of poetry. It's free and available to everybody! We welcome walk-ins!

The Bronx Museum of the Arts

718–681–6000

1040 Grand Concourse, The Bronx, NY

Closed: Monday and Tuesday, New Year's Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day

Admission: Free to all ages.

An adult must accompany children under 12.

The official giraffe enclosure at the Bronx Zoo of the Wildlife Conservation Society has a new resident: a newborn giraffe!

The Bronx Zoo's female Baringo giraffe calf, who was just welcomed into the exhibit, was born in March. Visitors can now view the unnamed baby giraffe in the African Plains area of the zoo.

The Wildlife Conservation Society works to safeguard giraffes in significant African environments like Zakouma, Chad, Murchison Falls, Uganda, and the Sahel of South Sudan. Giraffe populations, while healthy in some locations, are generally declining.

718-367–1010

2300 Southern Blvd, The Bronx, NY

Closed: New Year's Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day

Admission: $41.95; seniors, $36.95; children 3–12, $31.95; children under 2, free.

Pay-what-you-wish: Wednesday (excluding special exhibitions or rides)

The African American Garden: Remembrance and Resilience

The Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade brought many Africans to these shores to work in the fields, and the garden walk starts with plants like cotton, sugar cane, rice, and tobacco. Plants like okra, tomatoes, eggplants, peppers, and different kinds of greens that appeared in household gardens and on tables throughout the American South and North continue the garden's tale. Some plants were used to make things, such as seagrass used to weave baskets, gourds used to construct containers, and indigo used to dye clothing, as well as plants used to treat illnesses like toothaches and fever. Some plants were used in traditional rituals and religious rites that were first gathered in the wild and then domesticated. Like African life in the North American world, the African American plant world was one of adaptation and transformation. The garden walk concludes with some African plants and some that stand in for them.

718–817–8700

2900 Southern Blvd., the Bronx, NY

Closed: Monday (except federal holidays)

Free: all day Wednesday

Admission: $30; seniors and students, $28; children under 12, $15; children under 2, free.

718-549–3200

4900 Independence Ave, Bronx, NY

Closed: Monday (except federal holidays)

Free: Thursdays

Admission: $10; seniors and students, $6; children 6 and older, $4; children under 6, free.