Post Malone and Roddy Ricch Twelve Carat Tour Makes a Stop in Philadelphia

Post Malone (Instagram)

This fall, Post Malone is going on tour. The 26-year-old rapper said he would join forces with special guest Roddy Ricch for a two-month North American tour supporting his recently released fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache. Fans that live in Philadelphia can catch the show at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Twelve Carat tour, which Live Nation is putting on, kicks off in Omaha, Nebraska, on September 10. It then travels to Chicago, Nashville, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Dallas, Atlanta, Vancouver, and other cities. The tour has 33 concerts and will end in Los Angeles on November 15.

Post Malone's life has changed in the past few years. He is the youngest artist to have three diamond singles, and Malone is now a father! The 26-year-old rapper and his fiancée gave birth to a daughter last month.

With a few exceptions at the end of September and the beginning of October, Roddy Ricch, who was also a featured artist on the Twelve Carat Toothache song "Cooped Up," will be present for most of the tour dates. There isn't a backup performer for "The Box" artist at these shows right now.

Despite the mixed reviews for his second studio album, Roddy Ricch is still having an incredible time performing his slew of hits this summer. The Compton native has made the most of his platform, whether that means angering New York politicians by leading a "f*ck NYPD" chant or remembering hip-hop artists' lives and historical contributions. That comes after a brief setback following an arrest that prevented him from attending his Governor's Ball performance.

Philly residents can catch "The Twelve Carat Tour" featuring Roddy Ricch at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.