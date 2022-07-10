Los Angeles, CA

Ryan Garcia has a Point to Prove Against Javier Fortuna

Antoine Maurice King, MBA, MSIT

Ryan Garcia has returned and is looking to gain momentum in the competitive lightweight division. Garcia will square off against previous champion Javier Fortuna in the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on July 16.

Recently, Garcia took a brief absence from boxing. He missed his battle against Fortuna in April 2021, but instead, he focused on his mental health. Garcia was scheduled to have hand surgery and then make a comeback in November. He missed a fight for the interim title against Joseph Diaz. When he came back in April, he decisively defeated Emmanuel Tagoe.

Javier Fortuna has yet to have a significant win in the lightweight division.

Fortuna was unsuccessful when he tried to increase the level of competition. The former 130-pound champion will attempt to change his luck when he faces Ryan Garcia.

When Fortuna was fighting Adrian Granados in 2018, he was caught in a terrifying incident when he slipped out of the ring. That battle ultimately resulted in a no-contest. He has since gone 4-1. Joseph Diaz defeated Fortuna in July 2021 for the interim WBC lightweight championship. After his recovery, he defeated Rafael Hernandez by knockout in February.

Ryan Garcia has been calling out Gervonta Davis for a big fight, even though Devin Haney is the unified champion. Garcia feels Devin Haney doesn't have a big enough name, and Gervonta Davis is a Pay-Per-View star. Instead of risking a loss against the lesser-known champion, Devin Haney, Garcia is looking to make a big payday and build a name for himself by defeating Davis.

Ryan Garcia recently said that Devin Haney doesn't have a killer instinct.

"I just think the way I grew up, we just always talk shit," Garcia told BoxingScene.com of his comments towards Haney. "I don't have no bad intention when I talk smack. When I look at [Haney-Kambosos] as a fellow athlete, I just say congratulations. Was it boring in my opinion? Yes. Could he have shown flashes of a killer instinct? Some people just don't have it.
"He doesn't have it. He will feel it when he's in there with me and he knows what I'm talking about. He's just not a good offensive fighter. You can be good offensively and not get hit. Floyd Mayweather used to run numbers on people and not get hit. He didn't just move around. He had a killer instinct in him. Devin's not like that. He just boxed his way to victory and I'm very proud of him."

Ryan Garcia needs to win this fight, and he has to look good. If he manages to win decisively against Fortuna, it could set up a big fight against Davis and possibly a battle with the winner of Devin Haney vs. Kambosos 2.

Vasiliy Lomachenko threw his hat into the ring and said he was willing to take a fight in October 2022. That would mean the possibility of fighting the winner of Haney vs. Kambosos 2.

On Saturday, July 16, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Ryan Garcia and Javier Fortuna will square off. Depending on how long the fights on the undercard go, at about 11:30 p.m. ET, Garcia and Fortuna will enter the ring.

# boxing# sports# entertainment# ryangarcia# javierfortuna

