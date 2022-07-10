Stop & Shop, Located at Bay Plaza in the Bronx, is getting a 140 million dollar Makeover

Stop & Shop (Instagram)

Stop & Shop is adding thousands of new items from around the world to ensure that the assortment at each store reflects the diversity of the neighborhood it serves. Stop & Shop announced Friday a $140 million capital investment in its New York City stores to improve the shopping experience for neighborhood customers.

A vastly enlarged assortment with thousands of additional items spread throughout the Shop to better satisfy the requirements of the various communities it serves is at the heart of Stop & Shop's improvements to its NYC outlets. Stop & Shop's Bay Plaza location, 2136 Bartow Avenue, has a new "Global Market" with genuine goods from 14 places geared toward its neighbors and individuals looking for distinctive goods for cooking with a global influence.

A wide variety of West Indian and Caribbean goods, including those unique to Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico, are available at the Global Market, along with Halal meat, dairy products, and grocery items. Stop & Shop's Chinese and South American selections will be expanded as part of the Maspeth, Queens, refurbishment, and shoppers in Sheepshead Bay will have better access to Eastern European and Kosher foods. Hundreds of locally produced goods made in the New York Metropolitan region will also be available in retailers, including mayonnaise and West African fonio chips from Mike's Amazing and Yolélé, both of which are situated in New York City.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand reopening of Stop & Shop's Bay Plaza location in the Bronx was held on June 10. The store will make additional shop improvements throughout the boroughs over the following two years. Along with investing in its shops, Stop & Shop has pledged $1 million to combat food shortages in NYC this year through several regional projects and community alliances.

Stop & Shop runs 25 locations in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island, and it also provides home delivery services throughout the five boroughs. In addition to remodeling its stores, the chain promised to donate $1 million to fight food hunger in New York City.