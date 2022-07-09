Chris Brown and Lil Baby Tour Reaches New York this Month

Chris Brown (Instagram)

Chris Brown wasn't happy about his first week's sales, but he still released the deluxe version of his album "Breezy." I'm a big fan of the new album, and I find quite a few songs to be great. I think right now is a difficult time to release a new album. We recently had a mass shooting, and there is just a lot going on in the world now. Maybe Breezy should have just released a few singles and dropped more videos, and settled for releasing the album in a month or so. I feel that people's attention is not really on music right now.

Either way, the show must go on, and Chris Brown and Lil Baby hit New York on July 22, 2022. Brown released the "Breezy" album on June 24 and admitted that he still gets nervous before he performs.

During his interview with Big Boy, he admitted he still gets nervous before he performs.

"Man, that's gonna be fun," he said. "I still get nervous. I'm anxious about it, I have sleepless nights. I'm thinking of ideas. Because it's the excitement, it's adrenaline, it's like a give and take. If you don't understand that… you know energy, you can feel energy.

Breezy also launched an NFT collection on July 1. Fans weren't enthusiastic about snatching up the NFT. With 10,000 available, he reportedly sold less than 300. But it's not over for Breezy. He is still accomplishing big things in the music industry. He managed to break a record previously set by Elvis Presley. 'Breezy' tunes 'Call Me Everyday' (#76), 'Psychic' (#78), 'Warm Embrace' (#79), 'Addicted' (#92), and 'Possessive' (#98) have entered the chart this week, giving Chris 112 entries overall, breaking Presley's previous record of 109. Elvis, the first artist in history with 100 Hot 100 entries, had several singles before the chart's creation in 1958.

There are still tickets available to the Chris Brown and Lil Baby tour that hits Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 22. Fans can purchase tickets on the Madison Square Garden website.