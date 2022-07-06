Passport Rav Drops New Music that Lands on LL Cool J's Rock The Bells Radio

Antoine Maurice King, MBA, MSIT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XYATk_0gWH7wWo00
Passport Rav(Instagram)

New Jersey-born currently residing in Brooklyn, rapper Passport Rav has been building a name for himself for a few years. Some notable mentions include and sold-out SOB appearance and continuous airplay on LL Cool J's Rock the Bells radio. Shade 45 has even supported his music on mix shows.

That brings us to his latest single, "Apply Pressure," featuring Termanology produced by Nef. With a jazzy sample and horns, Passport Rav wants to motivate the listeners to apply pressure to succeed. Termanology adds to the song by saying you need to focus less on the drama and more on getting money. The song even caught the attention of legendary rapper LL Cool J and entered rotation on Rock the Bells radio.

He did an interview on Rock the Bells radio and revealed how he met LL Cool J. Passport Rav randomly met LL Cool J during a visit to an art exhibition. He managed to walk up to the legend and start a conversation, revealing they have the same name, Todd Smith. They exchanged information, and Rav sent over music. The song LL Cool J liked was "Malcolm on Twitter." That song ended up being the first song Rock the Bells radio would play. It would be great to add some visuals to "Apply Pressure."

The song "Apply Pressure" is a single from his latest album, "Peace of God." The album is a collaboration project with music producer Nef. The production on the album reminds me of Statik Selektah, one of my favorite music producers. Other standout tracks include "Kaboom," which could have featured MF Doom.

You can learn more about Passport Rav by visiting his Instagram.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# hiphop# entertainment# llcoolj# rockthebellsradio# passportrav

Comments / 0

Published by

Antoine Maurice King, AABA, BSIT, MBA, MSIT Founder of Spate Media writer and blogger for www.spatehiphopnews.com. I love to write about music and entertainment, and local entertainment is something I find very interesting. I want to let you know about the best events, places to eat, and more in your area—over 15 years of experience working in media and technology.

Bronx, NY
348 followers

More from Antoine Maurice King, MBA, MSIT

Los Angeles, CA

South Central Los Angeles Rapper Eastside K-Boy Expands as Creative Consultant

South Central Los Angeles native Kenneth Walker, sometimes known as EastSide K-boy, is busy dropping new music and attending to his duties as a creative consultant for Shaka Wear. If you are unfamiliar with this West Coast artist, Glasses Malone realized his gift for lyrics early, and he quickly added him to the Blu Division team and helped him develop his unique rap style.

Read full story

Israel Adesanya Defends his Middleweight Championship Title Against Jared Cannonier

Israel Adesanya(Instagram) Israel Adesanya will defend the UFC middleweight championship against Jared Cannonier this Saturday at UFC 276 as his illustrious stint as champion continues. Adesanya has defeated several opponents. In addition to his victories, he has also gotten recognized for his integrity as a clean athlete. He received a USADA jacket for 50 consecutively negative tests.

Read full story

Devin Haney, the new lightweight king, must meet Gervonta Davis to determine who is the greatest at 135 pounds

Gervonta Davis(Instagram) Devin Haney is coming off a massive victory over George Kambosos, and Gervonta Davis won his fight against Rolly Romero by highlight-reel knockout. It only makes sense that the regular champion Gervonta Davis and the unified lightweight champion Devin Haney fight. The only problem with this fight is that Devin Haney is not a big name yet and won the titles but has no defenses. Gervonta has over a 90% knockout ratio, making him more interesting to watch. Many experts have said there is no need for a Kambosos rematch because Devin dominated. The next fight for both boxers should be to unify their titles.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Bronx Author Tells Stories about his Life and Love for Animals

Maurice McFadden(Instagram) Authors face many different issues, especially writers of color. There is a shortage of representation regarding staffing at many famous publishing houses. Self-publishing has been a way for authors to get seen and heard without the support of major publishing companies.

Read full story
Middletown, NY

Middletown Entrepreneurs are bringing a different Skincare Product to Consumers

Regarding equality, black beauty consumers and companies confront significant obstacles. By removing these obstacles, everyone in the sector will have more opportunities. Beauty is a highly profitable enterprise. For the last ten years, Americans have spent over $490 billion on cosmetics. The beauty sector in the United States was worth $60 billion last year. Future, researchers say it will peak at $70 billion by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over five percent. In the cosmetics business, black brands account for barely two percent of sales. Despite this, Black people spend eleven percent of all beauty dollars.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Artur Beterbiev KO's Joe Smith Jr. in Two Rounds

Artur Beterbiev(Instagram) The fight occurred at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Joe Smith Jr's hometown. Even with the hometown crowd by his side, Joe Smith Jr. seemed to give up on the idea early that he could be Artur Beterbiev. He didn't have to connect with Joe Smith Jr. that much for him to get a few knockdowns. One of the knockdowns was a slip, but it came from a punch that seemed to have knocked him off balance.

Read full story

Kid Cudi's Animated Series gets an Official Release Date

Entergalactic Series(Youtube) Kid Cudi said years ago that he was working on an animated Netflix series called Entergalactic and an accompanying record. Entergalactic, Kid Cudi's star-studded animated series, finally has a Netflix premiere date. According to a new video teaser, it will be available on the streaming service on September 30, 2022. The show's cast members are Jaden Smith, Jessica Williams, Timothee Chalamet, Ty Dolla Sign, Vanessa Hudgens, Macaulay Culkin, Teyana Taylor, and others.

Read full story

Nas Releases Trailer for Showtime Documentary "Supreme Team"

Nas will co-direct Showtime's forthcoming Supreme Team documentary, which will give audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the legendary Queens hustlers of the 1980s. On Wednesday, the first trailer for the documentary gets released (June 15).

Read full story
New York City, NY

Joe Smith Jr. wants to Unify the Light Heavyweight Division

Joe Smith Jr. is the WBO light heavyweight World Champion from Long Island and fights and trains in New York City. At 13, Smith Jr. moved home with his father, Joe Smith Sr., and for the first time, put on a pair of gloves at the Atlantic Veterans Memorial Boxing Club in Bellport, Long Island. He believes that boxing saved his life by keeping him off the streets and out of danger.

Read full story

Artificial Intelligence is Already Changing the Music Industry

Technology has impacted the way we do many things in our lives. Cell phones Spotify and Apple music technology have changed how we interact with music. Some significant changes are on the horizon for the music industry; some like it while others are less optimistic. AIVA and OpenAI, for example, have developed sophisticated automated music composition technologies, indicating that artificial intelligence may significantly influence the music business.

Read full story
2 comments

LL Cool J Unveils Drip Collection with Rock the Bells

LL Cool J Drip Collection(Instagram) LL Cool J has been busy with many new projects, and he recently unveiled his new Rock the Bells Drip Collection. If you are unfamiliar with Rock the Bells, it has at least four major radio stations, and the focus is classic Hip-Hop. LL Cool J singlehandedly made classic Hip-Hop relevant today. All you have to do is search Rock the Bells on Sirius radio, and you can catch some of your favorite old-school music and some new music.

Read full story

Devin Haney is Boxing George Kambosos to Unify the Lightweight Division

Devin Haneye.g. (Instagram) Devin Haney is only 23 years old, born in San Francisco, and he is fighting to unify the lightweight division against George Kambosos. Kambosos rallied to defeat Teofimo Lopez and snatched the titles in a close win. Now, Kambosos has a new goal to defeat Devin Haney and unify all the belts in the division.

Read full story

Rolando Romero wants to make History by Defeating Gervonta Davis

Rolly Romeroe.g. (Instagram) Rolly Romero grew up in North Los Vegas, NV. He lived in poverty, hearing gunshots as he slept at night. Learning boxing at a young age from his father, Romero also has a sister who is a champion Judo fighter. Romero has been boxing since the age of nine. After having a short, successful amateur career, Romero signed with Mayweather promotions in 2016. He has been criticized for his rough fighting style by boxing experts. No matter what you say about his style, he's fighting what most people think is the best fighter in the 135-pound division.

Read full story
19 comments

Compton Rapper The Game Joins "Bosco" Movie Soundtrack Along with Snoop Dogg and Steven Young

The "Bosco" Movie soundtrack is gaining a lot of buzz because of the superstars involved with the project. Snoop Dogg, Steven Young, and Dave East were added to the soundtrack first with "21 More Questions," a remake of 50 cents smash hit "21 More Questions". Steven Young is an RnB singer from the New York area that currently has songs in rotation on Rock The Bells Radio and Eminem's station Shade 45. Now rapper The Game is joining the soundtrack, and the music is sure to be a hit.

Read full story
1 comments
Arlington, TX

Errol Spence Gets the TKO Victory Over Yordenis Ugas and Calls Out Terence Crawford

Errol Spence and Trainer Derrick Jamese.g. Instagram. AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, held one of the year's best fights with Errol Spence jr. and Yordenis Ugas. Spence got the TKO victory in round 10 after dominating Ugas after round 1. Spence's first round was rough, but he made some adjustments and dominated every round except for round 6. During round 6, Spence got hit with some big shots because he lost his mouthpiece, and he searched for it. After he turned to look for his mouthpiece, he was clipped by Ugas and sent across the ring. I had Ugas winning round 1 and 6 because of that. All the other rounds went to Spence.

Read full story

Edgar Berlanga Can Still Bring Excitement Back to New York Boxing

Edgar Berlanga, an up-and-coming name in the sport of boxing, but he didn't produce a big finish versus Steve Rolls. There is still a significant opportunity for Berlanga to be the center of New York boxing. Mike Tyson is the most prominent New York boxer in history, and we can remember the excitement his fights drew in the late eighties and early nineties. Some other notable fighters from New York, like Shannon Briggs and Teofimo Lopez, are great, but Berlanga is unique because he is Puerto Rican. Puerto Ricans have played a significant role in New York's entertainment culture. Even when you look at hip-hop and the impact Puerto Ricans have had on break dancing, graffiti, and rapping. Big Pun is still considered one of the best rappers of all time. Then you can talk about the impact of Lin-Manuel Miranda and his play "Hamilton" and the many awards, including a Grammy he won for best play. So, you can see how Edgar Berlanga's background has already impacted his fight attendance. He drew some of the biggest names in music, including top hip-hop stars. There is a lot of pressure for Berlanga to come out and perform at a high level.

Read full story

LL Cool J and Rock the Bells Radio Premieres New Music From Dave East, Benny the Butcher, and Steven Young

LL Cool J was busy hosting the iHeart Music Awards this week, and he even got a chance to speak on the war. Our prayers are with the innocent people who have lost their lives as the result of this terrible war and with the Ukrainian citizens. They are all living through this crisis every day, and I think it's very important that we send our prayers and our love to them and let them know that we stand with them.

Read full story
2 comments

Dave East and Benny The Butcher Drop Albums on the Same Day

Dave East has consistently dropped great music for the past two years. The "Hoffa" album is a hip-hop classic, and he isn't slowing down anytime soon. His latest project, "How did I get here," is dropping on March 11, 2022. There is also another hip-hop heavyweight dropping new music on the same day. Benny The Butcher will be releasing his long-awaited "Tana Talk 4" album. Both rappers have worked with each other on songs like Uncle Ric and Stone Killer.

Read full story
1 comments

Tyrese Gibson, Aubrey Joseph, Vivica A. Fox & Theo Rossi Star in Prison Break Movie 'Bosco'

Fluke Studios has wrapped up a new film detailing Quawntay 'Bosco' Adam's escape from a high-security prison. Leading the cast of the motion picture is Tyrese (Fast & the Furious Franchise), Aubrey Joseph (Marvel Cloak & Dagger), Vivica A. Fox (Kill Bill), Theo Rossi (True Story).

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy