Passport Rav Drops New Music that Lands on LL Cool J's Rock The Bells Radio

Passport Rav (Instagram)

New Jersey-born currently residing in Brooklyn, rapper Passport Rav has been building a name for himself for a few years. Some notable mentions include and sold-out SOB appearance and continuous airplay on LL Cool J's Rock the Bells radio. Shade 45 has even supported his music on mix shows.

That brings us to his latest single, "Apply Pressure," featuring Termanology produced by Nef. With a jazzy sample and horns, Passport Rav wants to motivate the listeners to apply pressure to succeed. Termanology adds to the song by saying you need to focus less on the drama and more on getting money. The song even caught the attention of legendary rapper LL Cool J and entered rotation on Rock the Bells radio.

He did an interview on Rock the Bells radio and revealed how he met LL Cool J. Passport Rav randomly met LL Cool J during a visit to an art exhibition. He managed to walk up to the legend and start a conversation, revealing they have the same name, Todd Smith. They exchanged information, and Rav sent over music. The song LL Cool J liked was "Malcolm on Twitter." That song ended up being the first song Rock the Bells radio would play. It would be great to add some visuals to "Apply Pressure."

The song "Apply Pressure" is a single from his latest album, "Peace of God." The album is a collaboration project with music producer Nef. The production on the album reminds me of Statik Selektah, one of my favorite music producers. Other standout tracks include "Kaboom," which could have featured MF Doom.

You can learn more about Passport Rav by visiting his Instagram.