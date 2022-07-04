South Central Los Angeles Rapper Eastside K-Boy Expands as Creative Consultant

Eastside K-Boy (Twitter)

South Central Los Angeles native Kenneth Walker, sometimes known as EastSide K-boy, is busy dropping new music and attending to his duties as a creative consultant for Shaka Wear. If you are unfamiliar with this West Coast artist, Glasses Malone realized his gift for lyrics early, and he quickly added him to the Blu Division team and helped him develop his unique rap style.

He was shot numerous times in 2010 while traveling to a concert in his hometown of Los Angeles, California. After almost avoiding death, KBoy discovered a brand-new love of music while recovering in the hospital.

Kendrick Lamar, JayRock, Paul Wall, Problem, Ty Dolla sign, Mack 10, Skeme, and DJ Ill Will are some artists K-Boy has collaborated with musically.

Currently managed by Leonard "Pooh" Lamkin, K-Boy has plans to release tons of new music and continue to build his brand. As a creative consultant for Shaka Wear, he works with one of the most popular clothing niche brands in fashion. With a focus on uniqueness and identity, Shaka Wear has evolved the blank t-shirt from an urban need to a statement piece throughout the years. A plain t-shirt talks louder than one with designs and logos because of its cut, hang, and attractive appearance. Shaka Wear has always been involved with hip-hop culture, adding new content on their official website featuring some of today's hottest emerging talent.

K-Boy has promised to bring a new style to his fans, and he is starting with his latest single, "405," featuring up-and-coming RnB singer Steven Young. You still get the creative flow, but Steven adds an RnB vibe that is sure to cater to the ladies.

K-Boy is adding the finishing touches on a new project, "The Three-Headed Monster," featuring him, Steven Young, and rapper Jo Marte.

