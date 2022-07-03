Israel Adesanya Defends his Middleweight Championship Title Against Jared Cannonier

Israel Adesanya (Instagram)

Israel Adesanya will defend the UFC middleweight championship against Jared Cannonier this Saturday at UFC 276 as his illustrious stint as champion continues. Adesanya has defeated several opponents. In addition to his victories, he has also gotten recognized for his integrity as a clean athlete. He received a USADA jacket for 50 consecutively negative tests.

Israel responded to critiques saying he had gynecomastia which you can get from using PEDs.

"When you're great, they talk about 'Tittygate,'" Adesanya said. "At the same time, I'm like, 'How the f***?' They just need to find excuses to take away my greatness. I understand this is what people are supposed to do, so I let them. Look, I will give $3 million to anyone who can ever have concrete evidence that I even know what the f*** I'm doing with steroids or how to take steroids. I promise you. $3 million if you can find anyone who has concrete evidence that I've ever even purchased, touched, or done any kind of performance-enhancing drugs or whatever. I watched Icarus. That's how much I know about steroids, from that documentary. It opened my eyes. It shocked me.

"So yeah, $3 million for anyone who can ever find any concrete evidence that I've been using performance-enhancing drugs. Pull up. This is easy. It's easy to talk and type online, but really it got to me a little after the Costa fight. I was like, 'These f***ing c***s are just trying to take away my greatness, because I had a f***ing spectacular performance.' I'm like, 'How the f*** are you trying to take that away with accusations based on nothing.' I'm like, yeah, pull up. Show me what's up. Three million. I know you don't have that in the bank. I do."

On Friday night, Adesanya posted a film of his chat with Drake, dubbed "Goat Talk," with one of the greatest middleweights in UFC history and one of the most popular rappers and singers of the present day.

Drake admitted throughout the conversation that he wagered $1 million on Adesanya.

Most critiques have Israel Adesanya beating Cannonier, but styles make fights so that he may have a chance after all.

The main event of UFC 276 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, and Adesanya will be attempting to make his fifth championship defense against Jared Cannonier. After prelims on ABC/ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+, the main card gets shown on pay-per-view.