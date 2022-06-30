Devin Haney, the new lightweight king, must meet Gervonta Davis to determine who is the greatest at 135 pounds

Gervonta Davis (Instagram)

Devin Haney is coming off a massive victory over George Kambosos, and Gervonta Davis won his fight against Rolly Romero by highlight-reel knockout. It only makes sense that the regular champion Gervonta Davis and the unified lightweight champion Devin Haney fight. The only problem with this fight is that Devin Haney is not a big name yet and won the titles but has no defenses. Gervonta has over a 90% knockout ratio, making him more interesting to watch. Many experts have said there is no need for a Kambosos rematch because Devin dominated. The next fight for both boxers should be to unify their titles.

Although Devin distinguished himself from the other lightweights, many obstacles still exist. If his team can't get Kambosos to drop out of the imminent rematch, he'll likely have to defeat him again on the road. Few Australians who attended that fight would want to see it again, yet the event's organizers spent a fortune to put it on.

Given that both boxers got signed to Top Rank, Haney taking on Lomachenko would be the most sensible and straightforward matchup. But he will need to face Gervonta "Tank" Davis if he intends to demonstrate who is the greatest in the lightweight class, as Devin has promised to accomplish since he was 19.

Although Haney has belts, he hasn't yet demonstrated that he can sell tickets. However, Floyd Mayweather Jr. initially experienced the same in his career, and Mayweather later established himself as one of the greatest draws in sports history.

With around 275,000 units sold again for the fight with Romero, Davis is a strong pay-per-view performer. Ryan Garcia is a possibility to fight Gervonta next, but he has failed to fight high-level competition in the past, with many labeling him a social media star.

Gervonta doesn't seem to mind who he fights next, and he is the big name in the sport and a ticket seller. The fans would prefer him to fight Haney next to see who the best lightweight in the division is but a Kambosos rematch could stop that from happening.