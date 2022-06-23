Bronx Author Tells Stories about his Life and Love for Animals

Maurice McFadden (Instagram)

Authors face many different issues, especially writers of color. There is a shortage of representation regarding staffing at many famous publishing houses. Self-publishing has been a way for authors to get seen and heard without the support of major publishing companies.

It's a strange time for black authors because many are getting banned for talking about the experience of being a person of color. A school district in Texas banned a few books written by people of color because they said their books supported critical race theory. At least nine states, many Republican strongholds, have passed laws that forbid teachers from discussing racism in the classroom. Many parents and school boards in these states are intensifying their efforts to have books about LGBTQ people and communities of color pulled from public and school libraries.

According to research by Penguin Random House, 76% of the novels published between 2019 and 2021 were written by white authors. Authors of Hispanic descent, who comprise 18.5 percent of the US population, contributed 5.1% of the total.

That is why I thought it was important to highlight some writers from our community.

Author Maurice McFadden is no stranger to writing, and he was initially a songwriter born in the Bronx, New York. After years of going through the trials and tribulations of the music industry, he published his first book in 2011. The book of poetry expresses many types of feelings, good and bad.

His most recent work, A Brother's Testimony: Raw, Relevant, and Real, A Brother's Testimony is about his journey to find God.

McFadden released his first children's book "Blessings are for Dogs Too," which is a true story of a boy and his adopted Cocker spaniel Oliver. The book is a beautiful tale of compassion and love told through a dog's eyes, encouraging us to do good deeds for these fluffy bundles of pleasure. This endearing picture book teaches kids compassion and caring towards animals while encouraging them to adopt pets.

For more information on Maurice McFadden, you can visit.

https://www.mmcfaddenbooks.com/