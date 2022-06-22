Middletown Entrepreneurs are bringing a different Skincare Product to Consumers

Itzmade4me (Instagram)

Regarding equality, black beauty consumers and companies confront significant obstacles. By removing these obstacles, everyone in the sector will have more opportunities. Beauty is a highly profitable enterprise. For the last ten years, Americans have spent over $490 billion on cosmetics. The beauty sector in the United States was worth $60 billion last year. Future, researchers say it will peak at $70 billion by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over five percent. In the cosmetics business, black brands account for barely two percent of sales. Despite this, Black people spend eleven percent of all beauty dollars.

Black skin problems and pigmentation may wreak havoc on people's lives, and those who suffer from them are more prone to feel anxiety, low self-esteem, and other psychological issues. Combating these illnesses can make it difficult for patients to go about their regular lives and participate in typical, enjoyable activities. However, like with many other skin illnesses, consumers can treat these conditions in various ways.

Over the next few weeks, I will highlight black female entrepreneurs from many industries. This week we travel to Middletown, New York, to talk about natural skin and hair care products made for men and women.

ItzMade4Me, established in Middletown, NY, is built and run by Michelle Stone and Shawndasha Hall, who produce natural plant-based 2-N-1 hair and skin treatments that always fly off the shelves. Michelle Stone, one of the co-founders, was diagnosed with Celiac disease and discovered that despite not eating gluten-containing foods, she was still experiencing skin outbreaks. She started looking for gluten-free hair and skincare products, but they were difficult to come by. Shawndasha Hall, the other co-founder, was converting to veganism and looking for moisturizers free of animal ingredients and by-products. As a result, the two co-founders collaborated to develop moisturizers devoid of animal ingredients, products, and gluten. They could help many people who had one or both of the exact requirements: to locate a vegan moisturizer, gluten-free moisturizer, or both via their search to remedy those issues.

You can learn more about the fantastic moisturizers Michelle Stone, and Shawndasha Hall is providing to consumers around the country and abroad by visiting ItzMade4Me.com.

Contact

Michelle Stone

ItzMade4Me

+1 888-818-0904 is a toll-free number.

info@itzmade4me.com