Kid Cudi's Animated Series gets an Official Release Date

Entergalactic Series (Youtube)

Kid Cudi said years ago that he was working on an animated Netflix series called Entergalactic and an accompanying record.

Entergalactic, Kid Cudi's star-studded animated series, finally has a Netflix premiere date. According to a new video teaser, it will be available on the streaming service on September 30, 2022. The show's cast members are Jaden Smith, Jessica Williams, Timothee Chalamet, Ty Dolla Sign, Vanessa Hudgens, Macaulay Culkin, Teyana Taylor, and others.

Entergalactic gets directed by Fletcher Moules and written by Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams. Along with Mad Solar Productions' Karina Manashil and Dennis Cummings, Edelgang's Ian Edelman, and Maurice Williams, Cudi is recognized as an executive producer. DNEG studio created the animation for the program.

According to the synopsis, "Scott 'Kid Cudi' Mescudi and Kenya Barris team up to offer Entergalactic, an original animated narrative about a talented artist called Jabari — voiced by Mescudi — as he strives to manage love and career." "Finding the latter leads Jabari closer to the former as he moves into his ideal apartment and meets his new neighbor, photography it-girl Meadow — played by Jessica Williams. Entergalactic is an explosion of art, music, and fashion set in the one metropolis that can manage all three: New York."

Cudi released a new tune from his Netflix program, "Do What I Want," on Friday. According to a press statement, the Entergalactic album will get released in the fall. You can also listen to the song below.

You can watch the new animated series on September 30, 2022, on Netflix.