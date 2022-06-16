Nas Releases Trailer for Showtime Documentary "Supreme Team"

Nas (Instagram)

Nas will co-direct Showtime's forthcoming Supreme Team documentary, which will give audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the legendary Queens hustlers of the 1980s. On Wednesday, the first trailer for the documentary gets released (June 15).

Supreme Team, a three-part documentary, will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on Sunday night and will be available digitally on Showtime starting July 8. (June 19). Tickets for the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center event in New York City are still available for $35.

Along with Peter J. Scalettar, the Queensbridge icon acts as a director on the project. Kenneth "Supreme" McGriff and his nephew Gerald "Prince" Miller are the two dreaded commanders of the Supreme Team, and their narrative gets presented through their eyes. LL COOL J, Ashanti, Irv Gotti, newscaster Joy Reid, and NYC Mayor Eric Adams contributed to the document.

The Tribeca Cinema Festival has always been a destination for dedicated film fans. But that is changing thanks to the Great Era of music documentaries. And now that in-person entertainment has been restored in New York City. The legendary film festival is welcoming a new subset: music fans.

The international premiere of Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl documentary HALFTIME kicks off this year's Tribeca Festival (June 8 through June 19). From there, the two-week trip is jam-packed with music documentaries on everyone from Marc Bolan to Menudo, as well as a slew of music artists like Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, Taylor Swift, Pharrell, Steve Aoki, Nas, Common, and others.

The trailer is available to view on youtube.