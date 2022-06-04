Devin Haney is Boxing George Kambosos to Unify the Lightweight Division

Devin Haney e.g. (Instagram)

Devin Haney is only 23 years old, born in San Francisco, and he is fighting to unify the lightweight division against George Kambosos. Kambosos rallied to defeat Teofimo Lopez and snatched the titles in a close win. Now, Kambosos has a new goal to defeat Devin Haney and unify all the belts in the division.

Devin started his career in Mexico in 2015 because he was too young to get a license in the states. Haney became champion when he knocked out Zaur Abdullaev in September 2019 for the vacant WBC interim title. The young champion has defended his belt four times.

Haney has gotten criticized in the media for taking fights with lackluster opponents, but he has called out Teofimo and Tank Davis along the way. Haney even called out Lomachenko, but he didn't want to fight Haney. If Haney manages to get by Kambosos, Lomachenko will wish for a chance to fight the unified champion. Haney's most significant win was against Jorge Linares, in which Haney got stumbled in that fight for the first time in his career, and Haney went on to win a unanimous decision.

The fight with Kambosos takes place in Australia on June 5, 2022, at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. You can view the war on ESPN or Foxtel PPV.

Kamobosos's initial weight was over the 135-pound limit by .35, but he was able to make weight when he returned. He holds the WBO, WBA, IBF, and The Ring titles. Kambosos responded to the backlash of him not making weight the first time.

"Art of war, deception, maybe I did it on purpose," he said.

"This changes nothing. Art of war, deception, bring it on. I'm ready."

Haney weight in at 134.92 pounds and criticized Kambosos for not making weight.

"I said he ain't s---, he ain't made weight," Haney said after being asked what he had told Kambosos when the two fighters had squared up on stage.

Bill Haney was denied entry into Australia because of a past arrest, but he recently received the news that his dad and trainer would be making the trip to Melbourne to be in his corner.

If Haney manages to get by, Kambosos fights with Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia, Shakur Stevenson, and others await him.