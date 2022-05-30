Rolando Romero wants to make History by Defeating Gervonta Davis

Rolly Romero e.g. (Instagram)

Rolly Romero grew up in North Los Vegas, NV. He lived in poverty, hearing gunshots as he slept at night. Learning boxing at a young age from his father, Romero also has a sister who is a champion Judo fighter. Romero has been boxing since the age of nine. After having a short, successful amateur career, Romero signed with Mayweather promotions in 2016. He has been criticized for his rough fighting style by boxing experts. No matter what you say about his style, he's fighting what most people think is the best fighter in the 135-pound division.

The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, is the stage for the much-anticipated boxing match between Tank Daves and Rolly Romero. At the final weigh-in for the fight, Tank Davis couldn't resist shoving Romero off the stage into the crowd. Romero jumped back on stage and had to be held back by those attending the event.

Tank Davis has gone on record to say this is his last fight with Mayweather Promotions.

"It's my career, so I feel as though I need to be the one that controls my career. It's time," Davis said this week on "The Last Stand Podcast."

"Everybody doesn't need to have the training wheels on them forever. It's time to ride their bike without training wheels."

Rolly Romero had a few choice words for Davis.

"Floyd did a great job with him," Romero, 26, told ESPN. "Without Floyd, Gervonta Davis is nothing. He may still have his skillset and all this, you know. But as far as marketing, he has zero personality.

"He doesn't do anything to help the sport of boxing. He's a piece of s--- to most people in the boxing world, and he treats people like s---. I don't have to go too much into detail."

You can watch the fight tonight on Showtime PPV.