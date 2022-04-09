Edgar Berlanga Can Still Bring Excitement Back to New York Boxing

Edgar Berlanga e.g. Instagram

Edgar Berlanga, an up-and-coming name in the sport of boxing, but he didn't produce a big finish versus Steve Rolls. There is still a significant opportunity for Berlanga to be the center of New York boxing. Mike Tyson is the most prominent New York boxer in history, and we can remember the excitement his fights drew in the late eighties and early nineties. Some other notable fighters from New York, like Shannon Briggs and Teofimo Lopez, are great, but Berlanga is unique because he is Puerto Rican. Puerto Ricans have played a significant role in New York's entertainment culture. Even when you look at hip-hop and the impact Puerto Ricans have had on break dancing, graffiti, and rapping. Big Pun is still considered one of the best rappers of all time. Then you can talk about the impact of Lin-Manuel Miranda and his play "Hamilton" and the many awards, including a Grammy he won for best play. So, you can see how Edgar Berlanga's background has already impacted his fight attendance. He drew some of the biggest names in music, including top hip-hop stars. There is a lot of pressure for Berlanga to come out and perform at a high level.

What's next for Berlanga? There are a lot of tough fighters in the Super Middleweight Division, with the majority of the boxers gunning for a Canelo fight. Berlanga is not really in the conversation right now to fight Canelo because there are at least five fights he needs before the Canelo fight can happen. Caleb Plant, Benavidez, Zach Parker, and Lemieux are names he could face in the future. To get the opportunity to fight those guys, Berlanga will have to look magnificent in his next fight. If he doesn't step it up in his next fight, he could lose the momentum he has gained, and top fighters in the division will have no interest in fighting him.

If Berlanga wants to live in the spotlight and make big fights, he has to go out there, look great, and not make excuses for bad performances. I'm a New Yorker, so I'm rooting for Berlanga to make big moves moving forward.