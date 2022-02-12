DJ Whoo Kid is Breaking New Music with Creative Director Snoop Dogg of Def Jam Records.

Antoine Maurice King, MBA, MSIT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x0SNX_0eCfFTWW00
DJ Whoo Kid & Bob Sagete.g. DJ Whoo Kid Intagram

DJ Whoo Kid dropped a new song with Desiigner called "Bakin" feat Slushii. The music video featured actor Bob Saget, and Bob recently passed away due to accidental head trauma. Whoo Kid talked about the video and his friendship with Bob Saget on the Wendy Williams show.

"Bob Saget and I have been friends for the last five years. I randomly called him to do the video, and he was like, Ok, I will do it. He was really into rap music."

The music video also features comedian Jay Pharoah.

DJ Whoo Kid is also working closely with the new Creative Director at Def Jam Snoop Dogg. They have a new song dropping soon featuring hip-hop star Dave East and up-and-coming singer Steven Young. The song is a play on 50 cents song "21 Questions." Snoop Dogg also adds a verse to the music. DJ Whoo Kid has also been breaking new music from Benny The Butcher and Nasty C, also Def Jam recording artists.

Snoop Dogg also has a significant performance coming up on Superbowl weekend. The show will feature Eminem, Mary J Blige, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg. He posted about it on Instagram.

"I hear there is gonna be a football game at the Eminem, Dr.Dre and Snoop concert," read the post which was liked by thousands of people including Hollywood actor Channing Tatum.

Snoop also talked to the Associated Press about the show.

“I’m not going to understand it until it happens,” he continued. “While it’s happening, I’m in the zone. I’m stuck to the script, laser focused, being on point, sounding good, looking good and feeling good. I want to give off a great presentation.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# entertainment# celebritynews# hiphop# sports

Comments / 1

Published by

Antoine Maurice King, AABA, BSIT, MBA, MSIT Founder of Spate Media writer and blogger for www.spatehiphopnews.com. I love to write about music and entertainment, and local entertainment is something I find very interesting. I want to let you know about the best events, places to eat, and more in your area—over 15 years of experience working in media and technology.

Bronx, NY
127 followers

More from Antoine Maurice King, MBA, MSIT

Westchester County, NY

LOOK Dine-In Cinemas Opening in Westchester County

Look Dine-In Cinemae.g., Look Dine-In Movie Theater. The Grand Opening and Ribbon cutting ceremony for the LOOK Dine-In Cinemas will be on February 10th. Those attending will be gifted with free movies all night. Also, the mayor of Dobbs Ferry will be in attendance. Opening a business with such a great experience is very important as people return to work and socialize again. The Look Dine-In movie experience offers excellent food and bar. The menu includes wine, avocado toast, pizza, and salmon sliders, among other things. Moviegoers can enjoy a $5 discount on tickets on Tuesdays, and LOOK Dine-In Cinemas will discount the first movie of the day $5 all week. You can find LOOK Dine-In Cinemas in California, Florida, Arizona, and Texas. The theaters also offer the latest technology and luxury with eight auditoriums. Customers can also order from their seats inside the movie theater. Also, the company provides private reservations to gatherings and screenings wholly tailored to the guest' needs.

Read full story

Cloud Gaming could Rid the Need for Gaming Consoles

Gaming consoles have been around since the 1970s with companies like Atari, and they evolved into handheld games and even mobile devices. Many companies have fallen victim to new technologies like Blackberry, and the gaming community isn't any different. When Blackberry watched the rise of the iPhone, they didn't take it seriously, and the iPhone made the Blackberry obsolete and sent it into extinction. Many believe that Cloud Gaming will eventually get rid of gaming consoles.

Read full story

RnB is Still Alive and there is a New Generation of Talent Coming

There has been an open conversation about RnB being dead for the past ten years. Everyone wants to go back to when RnB was going platinum out the gate with artists like Jodeci, Mariah Carey, Guy, Jagged Edge, Silk, and Shanice, to name a few. In those days, rappers were scrambling to get features with some of the hottest singers. Most people don't realize that RnB started transforming into what we call RnB/Hip-Hop today. As RnB began to evolve, rapping became more prominent. Why? I can't exactly put my finger on it, but maybe this new generation thinks rap is more catchy than RnB alone. As time went on, the new music lovers started to prefer rap with their RnB. I'm talking about the younger generation. If you look at the RnB hits from the '90s and the RnB hits from 2021, you can easily see that there is a lot more rap. One of the biggest RnB songs in 2021 was 'Industry Baby" by Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow. The thing that was missing was the powerful RnB vocal performance. Don't get me wrong, and the hook was melodic and catchy but far from an outstanding vocal performance. This new generation doesn't crave those great vocal performances like the 90's music lovers. Anthony Hamilton put out a fantastic album in 2021 with some of the best vocals you ever heard in your life but did you even know it was out?

Read full story
15 comments

Musicians are using NFTs as a New Revenue Stream

The music industry took a big hit when streaming became popular because the profit margin for selling CDs was much higher. Many thought that the music industry was dead until streaming started picking up and record industry execs signed 360 deals. In 2021 total album sales grew 11% while streaming increased 10%, not so shabby after all. The music industry is losing its fear of the digital world. Enter NFTs, a BlockChain technology that will add Revenue to the music industry.

Read full story

LL Cool J Shares Animated Message to fans

LL Cool J has accomplished a lot in his 35 plus year career, including platinum awards and hit TV shows. LL Cool J has a statue in Queens, New York, and the figure is solar-powered and plays music. LL Cool J is the perfect person to share a motivating message because he is a shining example of success. Born in Queens, New York, LL Cool J started his career as a teenager. Russell Simmons discovered LL Cool J and signed him to a record deal at Def Jam. That was something he accomplished very young. He has released 13 albums under the Dej Jam imprint. LL then continued to have a successful career in acting with hit shows like "In the house" and NCIS Los Angeles. LL has also hosted the Grammys for five years.

Read full story
1 comments

Lo-Fi Hip-Hop is Steadily Becoming a Cultural Phenomenon Around the Globe

Lo-Fi Music Producer Donald Wayne Kinge.g. Spate Media. Lo-Fi hip-hop is quickly becoming a cultural phenomenon. The hip-hop beats and animations attract a new audience to what seems to be reincarnated jazz. Jazz always finds a way to come back, even when you look at jazz artists like Louis Armstrong in the 1920s and fast forward to the 80s with jazz stars like Miles Davis and Kenny G. Now you have what most people call lo-fi hip-hop. That is a blend of jazz music over 90s hip-hop beats.

Read full story
7 comments

Def Jam Artist Dave East Announces Signing RnB Singer Steven Young to His FTD Imprint

While on tour with Dave East, fans of up-and-coming singer Steven Young got a surprise announcement. Dave East announced he was signing RnB singer from New York Steven Young. Steve garnered attention from TV shows like The Voice and America's Got Talent but didn't pursue them because he didn't want to expose certain aspects of his life. Many have coined Steve as a musical genius, the new R. Kelly. Steven also sings, produces, and freestyles all of his music which is beyond talented; it's a god-given gift. Dave East has a record label distributed by Def Jam called FTD, and Steven Young will be the first artist signed to that label. The duo has already collaborated on songs like "Dolla and a dream," "Take It All," and Grey Poupon. Other record labels are already clambering to get their hands on the young hitmaker.

Read full story
20 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy