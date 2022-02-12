DJ Whoo Kid is Breaking New Music with Creative Director Snoop Dogg of Def Jam Records.

DJ Whoo Kid & Bob Saget e.g. DJ Whoo Kid Intagram

DJ Whoo Kid dropped a new song with Desiigner called "Bakin" feat Slushii. The music video featured actor Bob Saget, and Bob recently passed away due to accidental head trauma. Whoo Kid talked about the video and his friendship with Bob Saget on the Wendy Williams show.

"Bob Saget and I have been friends for the last five years. I randomly called him to do the video, and he was like, Ok, I will do it. He was really into rap music."

The music video also features comedian Jay Pharoah.

DJ Whoo Kid is also working closely with the new Creative Director at Def Jam Snoop Dogg. They have a new song dropping soon featuring hip-hop star Dave East and up-and-coming singer Steven Young. The song is a play on 50 cents song "21 Questions." Snoop Dogg also adds a verse to the music. DJ Whoo Kid has also been breaking new music from Benny The Butcher and Nasty C, also Def Jam recording artists.

Snoop Dogg also has a significant performance coming up on Superbowl weekend. The show will feature Eminem, Mary J Blige, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg. He posted about it on Instagram.

"I hear there is gonna be a football game at the Eminem, Dr.Dre and Snoop concert," read the post which was liked by thousands of people including Hollywood actor Channing Tatum.

Snoop also talked to the Associated Press about the show.

“I’m not going to understand it until it happens,” he continued. “While it’s happening, I’m in the zone. I’m stuck to the script, laser focused, being on point, sounding good, looking good and feeling good. I want to give off a great presentation.”