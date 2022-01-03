Def Jam Artist Dave East Announces Signing RnB Singer Steven Young to His FTD Imprint

RnB Singer Steven Young e.g 3TF

Dave East is Signing Steven Young to FTD/Def jam

While on tour with Dave East, fans of up-and-coming singer Steven Young got a surprise announcement. Dave East announced he was signing RnB singer from New York Steven Young.

Steven Garners Attention from Television Shows

Steve garnered attention from TV shows like The Voice and America's Got Talent but didn't pursue them because he didn't want to expose certain aspects of his life. Many have coined Steve as a musical genius, the new R. Kelly. Steven also sings, produces, and freestyles all of his music which is beyond talented; it's a god-given gift. Dave East has a record label distributed by Def Jam called FTD, and Steven Young will be the first artist signed to that label. The duo has already collaborated on songs like "Dolla and a dream," "Take It All," and Grey Poupon. Other record labels are already clambering to get their hands on the young hitmaker.

Steven has struggled to gain the proper notoriety over the years but plans to change that in 2022. The new deal will be much-needed significant support for the rising young star. Lately, there are a lot of young artists choosing to be independent, but to be a worldwide superstar like Beyonce, Jay Z, Justin Bieber, Giveon, and more, they were all signed to major labels. Steven slowly builds his catalog with songs like WTF, Again, Never Lose, and others. Steven has already collaborated with some of the greats in hip-hop, including Young Jeezy, Snoop Dogg, Harry Fraud, and Smoke Dza. Steven currently has a hit single called "21 more questions," playing on Shade 45 with DJ Whoo Kid. The song collaborates with Dave East, Steven Young, and Snoop Dogg and is a remake of 50 cents "21 Questions". Many feel when the piece is officially released, it will go platinum. You can expect to hear more great music and big announcements for this young talent in 2022.