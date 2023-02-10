Solar energy project threatens Sonoran desert tortoise habitat.

Desert Sunlight Solar Farm Photo by U.S. Department of the Interior

The Desert Tortoise Council (DTC) is expressing concern that the proposed Jove Solar Project, just 9 miles from Kofa Wildlife Refuge, may disturb important travel zones for the Sonoran desert tortoise. The project would utilize 3,495 acres of BLM-administered land and generate up to 600 megawatts of energy, enough to replace the burning of nearly 500 tons of coal per hour.

Sonoran desert tortoise Photo by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

The Sonoran desert tortoise is not currently considered at risk for extinction. However, its close relative, the Mojave desert tortoise, is recognized as “Critically Endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). As such, it is reasonable to assume that protecting the Sonoran species could also aid the Mojave species. Furthermore, it is important to protect species before they reach the brink of extinction, rather than waiting until they are in a precarious situation.

The potential conflict between wildlife conservation and renewable energy production is not an easy one to solve. While the need for clean energy is pressing, so is the need to preserve the biodiversity of our planet. It is important to consider the impact of any development on the environment and the species that inhabit it.

The DTC is advocating for an environmental impact assessment that takes into account the impact of the project on the Sonoran desert tortoise. The Bureau of Land Management should consider alternative sites for the solar project that will minimize the disruption to the tortoise’s habitat. The DTC also urges the BLM to work with other agencies, such as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, to develop a conservation plan to ensure the protection of the species.

The DTC is confident that with proper planning and cooperation between the relevant stakeholders, solar energy projects can continue to move forward without compromising the habitat of species like the Sonoran desert tortoise. It is important to maintain a balance between the need for clean energy and the preservation of our planet’s ecosystems.