Solar energy project threatens Sonoran desert tortoise habitat.

Anthony Zeedyk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1djVgK_0kiNspM700
Desert Sunlight Solar FarmPhoto byU.S. Department of the Interior

The Desert Tortoise Council (DTC) is expressing concern that the proposed Jove Solar Project, just 9 miles from Kofa Wildlife Refuge, may disturb important travel zones for the Sonoran desert tortoise. The project would utilize 3,495 acres of BLM-administered land and generate up to 600 megawatts of energy, enough to replace the burning of nearly 500 tons of coal per hour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rpF4H_0kiNspM700
Sonoran desert tortoisePhoto byU.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

The Sonoran desert tortoise is not currently considered at risk for extinction. However, its close relative, the Mojave desert tortoise, is recognized as “Critically Endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). As such, it is reasonable to assume that protecting the Sonoran species could also aid the Mojave species. Furthermore, it is important to protect species before they reach the brink of extinction, rather than waiting until they are in a precarious situation.

The potential conflict between wildlife conservation and renewable energy production is not an easy one to solve. While the need for clean energy is pressing, so is the need to preserve the biodiversity of our planet. It is important to consider the impact of any development on the environment and the species that inhabit it.

The DTC is advocating for an environmental impact assessment that takes into account the impact of the project on the Sonoran desert tortoise. The Bureau of Land Management should consider alternative sites for the solar project that will minimize the disruption to the tortoise’s habitat. The DTC also urges the BLM to work with other agencies, such as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, to develop a conservation plan to ensure the protection of the species.

The DTC is confident that with proper planning and cooperation between the relevant stakeholders, solar energy projects can continue to move forward without compromising the habitat of species like the Sonoran desert tortoise. It is important to maintain a balance between the need for clean energy and the preservation of our planet’s ecosystems.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Arizona# Kofa Wildlife Refuge# conservation# solar energy# Sonoran desert

Comments / 1

Published by

Sophomore Software Engineering student at Arizona State University. Lifelong student of the natural world.

Yuma, AZ
6 followers

More from Anthony Zeedyk

Yuma, AZ

City of Yuma to host public meeting on reclamation project.

As the City of Yuma plans to revitalize a historic area of town, they are inviting the public to attend a meeting to learn more about the project and share their ideas. The plans for the project, called "Brownfields to Innovation Districts," will be discussed at the public meeting on February 14th.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy