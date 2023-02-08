City of Yuma to host public meeting on reclamation project.

As the City of Yuma plans to revitalize a historic area of town, they are inviting the public to attend a meeting to learn more about the project and share their ideas. The plans for the project, called "Brownfields to Innovation Districts," will be discussed at the public meeting on February 14th.

Abandoned railroad Photo by "Stable Diffusion Image Generation AI"

The area of town that will be revitalized is known as Old Town South, an area of Yuma that lies near Downtown Yuma, south of Giss Parkway. It is a historic area, once home to the Southern Pacific railroad. The project is funded by an EPA Coalition Brownfield Assessment Grant.

A Brownfield is an area of land that is or was, potentially contaminated with hazardous materials, such as petroleum or industrial compounds. In the past, these areas of land have been neglected due to the potential risks associated with the contamination.

The City of Yuma is ready to transform this neglected area of town into something special. "Brownfields to Innovation Districts" will not only enhance the city but will also support the local economy.

Attendees of the public meeting will learn more about the project and have the opportunity to share their ideas. The City of Yuma wants to hear from the community and encourages citizens to attend the meeting to learn more about the plans and to offer their input.

Be part of the transformation! Attend the public meeting on Feb. 14th from 2 to 4 p.m. to learn more about the City of Yuma's plans to revitalize the historic Old Town South area, and to share your ideas for the project. Together, we can create a vibrant and sustainable area of town that will benefit the entire community.

Additional information can be found in the City of Yuma press release here.