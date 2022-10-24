How To Set Realistic Goals For Your Team

Randomly setting goals for your team is easy to do but real success for your organisation can only come if those set goals are clear objectives that are realistic for your team to meet. You should still have high expectations for your team but those expectations should be achievable and measurable and not something that will never have a positive outcome.

The question: how to set realistic goals for my team to find success? The answer itself is a step-by-step process. Break down what you are actually trying to achieve as an organisation and be clear on what you want as the outcome.

Don’t be afraid to ask:-

Is this goal something we truly want?

Is this goal valuable enough to commit resources, time, and money into?

If there is any doubt about the answers to these questions you may want to reevaluate what the realistic goals for your organisation actually are. It is important to note that we also refer to a singular “goal”.

Multiple goals show great ambition yet may be difficult to achieve at the same time. The questions you ask yourself regarding achieving your goals will help you decide your immediate priorities.

What are team goals?

Let’s define what we mean by realistic team goals. Goals are objectives or milestones that a team commits to working toward together. Everyone needs to be on the same page. Everyone must understand what the goal is and how the team is going to achieve its goals. Team goals move the organisation forward in some defined and agreed way.

A checklist for achieving realistic goals for success

Smart goals can help with success. As Forbes magazine has suggested : “You must be realistic when setting goals, because discouragement can arise if you set unachievable targets, resulting in higher likelihoods of failure and diminished long-term confidence”. A good framework is SMART: specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-related.

What is a SMART GOAL?

Specific: Focus your effort and you will have more chances to succeed. Do you want to “increase customer base by 25 per cent” or broadly “increase customer base”? Will That 25 per cent goal be a measurable outcome? Twenty per cent customer growth won't necessarily be a failure but you had a goal you can measure.

Measurable: If you are chasing a 25 per cent increase in your customer base then a 20 per cent outcome is something that can be measured. You will be able to (hopefully) discover where that five per cent fell short and why and what you can do to improve over the next period or apply to your next goal. Do you want to create a series of realistic measurable goals or a wide-eyed leap-for-the-stars unachievable goal that may only result in failure?

Attainable: If something is unattainable then you are wasting your time. Your goal will not be realised. Make your goal attainable, celebrate, reflect, and move on to the next one.

Relevant: Give your team a realistic and relevant goal that will let your best resources and best talent show why they were hired to do a job. Don’t hire a jet pilot to ride a scooter (unless that scooter is a secret to success).

Time-related: Give your team a deadline to achieve the goal, manage your time, and have the best time tracking and resource scheduling tools at your disposal.

Here are some examples of SMART Goals

Specific quantifiable ideas for SMART goals can include:-

Increase new signups by 15 per cent by the end of Q1 to improve the sales pipeline

Contact 100 per cent of your customer base each month on either a direct contact or touch basis, using meetings, email, or phone.

Reduce call wait times by 10 per cent over the next six months to improve customer service ratings.

Network with two company senior leaders every six months to better understand how other areas of the business work

Complete all management training courses offered by the organization before your next performance review.

Attend one industry event each quarter and share findings with the team during staff meetings.

OK, all this is great advice for setting realistic goals but how do I get started?

Set a realistic goal

Point your team in a realistic direction that will see them achieve success early on. Success breeds success and confidence. Don't be afraid to start small and then challenge your best talent.

Write it down

Coach Ted Lasso is now an iconic character from the TV show of the same name. His goal for his players at AFC Richmond was to “Believe” and post reminders around the dressing room for his players to see. Write your goal down. Let people do this however they want to: notes on their computer, a sign in the office, a whiteboard. You know your team. What works for them?

Quantify your goal

We touched on this earlier but it is worth repeating: do you want to sell five houses this quarter or do you want to sell houses? The specificity makes all the difference.

Keep track of your realistic goals

Follow the progress of your team as they try to meet the realistic goals you have set. Is someone struggling to reach the goal or has someone met a challenge the team can contribute to fixing. We are all in this together and we want the team to win, right? Are we falling behind on our timeline? What can we do to readjust and catch up?

Offer incentives

We all like treats and most of us thrive in the competition so what incentives can you offer your team to achieve your goals? The incentives you offer can be varied - simple or elaborate. Incentives don't have to be for individuals. A team can be incentivized with collective recognition or individual bonuses. The goal is to reach the goal you have set.

Recognize success

Was the goal achieved? Celebrate the small victories. Acknowledge the success and show appreciation to the team that pushed to meet those goals.

WATCH: How to Set Objectives for the Team

Is an action plan important if you want to achieve realistic goals?

Create a plan of action so that your team can take the small steps needed to achieve the goal. Small actionable steps soon get you to your goal. Following a clearly defined plan is good communication and keeps everyone involved on the same page. An action plan also meets our measurable criteria. You can see what you have achieved.

Does setting realistic goals help build morale?

When a team meets a realistic goal then that success will impact every team member. Not reaching a defined goal can result in a feeling of failure - even if the reason for that failure was because the goal was undefined. According to recruiting website Indeed : “While some team goals affect the day-to-day operations or objectives of the company, others aim to improve the team itself. Your team may collaborate to find ways to build the morale of team members. Maybe you want to set a goal to have activities once a week that give employees more time to interact and work together.”

How to communicate realistic goals that align with organizational objectives

Each individual goal should be tied to the company's big picture. When your employees understand how their individual roles and responsibilities fit the business objectives they are often more focused and motivated to achieve goals that result in success for both the business and themselves. Regularly communicate the business goals and mission to staff and communicate how everyone’s role is important. This can promote engagement and buy-in from staff.

Set realistic goals that are consistent for employees

While competition among employees can be helpful for motivation it is important to set a balance between healthy competition and productivity. It is important that any competitive aspect to want to achieve goals is healthy for employees and not something that fosters resentment or workplace friction. Rivalries are bad but recognizing success can be good. Also , resentment is the enemy of productivity in a healthy work environment.

Set a higher challenge if the goal has been reached

Some business leaders suggest splitting your goal into two levels. How does that work? Set a realistic goal and then an incentivized goal at a higher level. On a personal note, think of it like walking steps. You can regularly reach your 10,000 steps each day but can you now make 12, 000 steps per day?

“Start with a 'commit' goal that the employee commits to," says Mike Figliuolo , from Thought leaders, a leadership development firm in Columbus, Ohio. “Then set a 'stretch' goal that's more aggressive, but not ridiculously aggressive.”

A commit goal is a minimum performance standard and a stretch goal allows for additional effort.

Finally, Setting realistic goals is a key responsibility of managers

Setting goals for your organization is a key responsibility for a manager. If you can really set realistic goals you will develop employees to be the best they can be and also strengthen the business and your own role within it. Also, setting and achieving goals as a team will assist in building morale while at the same time building on and expanding your organization's success.