Clay County football recruits sign national letters of intent with colleges

With the early signing period for the 2023 football recruits starting Wednesday, multiple athletes in Clay County signed their letter of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers. Listed below are some of the athletes who have signed their letter of intent to play football at the Power-5 level.

FIHS outside linebacker Abram Wright- Wright put pen to paper as he signed with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Wright will forgo the rest of his senior season and enroll early in pursuit of a Big 10 Championship for the Scarlet Knights.

Photo by Fleming Island Athletics' Twitter

Listed at 6 foot 2, and 225 pounds, the First-Team All Clay County linebacker recorded 54 total tackles, one and a half sacks, eight tackles for loss, two interceptions and five passes defended in his final season with the Golden Eagles, according to MaxPreps .

Wright shows unique speed from a linebacker. In his film, he can track down ball carriers and effectively rush the quarterback. Wright has verified numbers to back up his speed, clocking a 4.58 40-yard dash at a Wake Forest camp. Wright is listed as a three-star recruit, the 63rd-best linebacker and the 109th-best player in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports . The three-star Fleming Island linebacker committed to Rutgers on June 12, two days after his official visit. Wright chose Rutgers over USF, Duke, and Alabama A&M.

Many schools around the country were after Wright’s services. “A lot of schools tried to get after me towards the end of all this, but the love Rutgers showed none of the schools could compare to,” said Wright

Photo by Abram Wright's Instagram

FIHS running back Sam Singleton- The First Team All-County running back signed his letter of intent to Florida State University.

Photo by Sam Singleton's Instagram

Singleton capped off his historic career at Fleming Island with 1,015 yards rushing, 12 rushing touchdowns, 227 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in 2022. Singleton played 38 games for Fleming and rushed for 3,635 yards, 37 rushing touchdowns and 43 total touchdowns in his high school career.

Singleton is the 342nd-best player in the country, the 24th-best running back, and the 63rd-best player in the state of Florida for the 2023 class, according to On3 . Singleton committed to FSU on August 5 over offers from LSU, Tennessee and Penn State. Singleton is a track athlete who recorded a 10.86 100-meter dash at the Bear Classic Track & Field Meet in 2021, according to TFRRS Florida .

OPHS interior offensive lineman Roderick Kearney- Kearney signed his letter of intent and will enroll early at the University of Florida.

The First-Team All Clay County offensive lineman is a mauler in the run game and can get to the second level as a blocker. Recruiting websites project Kearney as a Power Five starter and a potential late-round draft pick if he adjusts to the speed of the game at the next level.

Kearney played primarily at right tackle prior to his senior season. Kearney made the switch to the interior as Orange Park’s right guard for his senior season because he will play interior offensive line at the next level.

Kearney will join interior offensive lineman Knijeah Harris and offensive tackle Bryce Lovett in the Gators 2023 class. Kearney currently sits as the highest-rated offensive lineman Florida has signed since Tedarrell Slaton in 2017, who eventually switched to the defensive line.

Kearney was originally committed to play for FSU. Kearney committed to FSU on June 26, hours after he took an official visit to the University of Florida, according to 247Sports . However, Florida continued to show interest and eventually got the Orange Park product to flip his commitment to the Gators.

One of the most excited people for Kearney at the next level is Gators’ head coach Billy Napier. Napier spoke to the media Wednesday evening about the potential of Kearney. “If you want to turn the film on and said whose got the best tape, I would argue Roderick Kearney’s film is some of the most impressive tape of any offensive lineman in the country,” said Napier.

Photo by Roderick Kearney's Instagram

OPHS wide receiver Brian Green Jr- Green will join Kearney at Florida as a preferred walk-on.

Photo by Brain Green's Instagram

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound receiver caught 16 passes for 221 yards and a touchdown in his senior season at Orange Park. Green is a big-body receiver who has the physical traits that coaches want at the next level. Green will join fellow receivers Aidan Mizell, Eugene Wilson III and Andy Jean in the 2023 class.

OHS interior offensive lineman Kyland Armstrong - Armstrong signed his letter of intent to play offensive line for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Photo by Oakleaf Athletics' Twitter

Armstrong plays with a mean streak and plays through the whistle to put opposing defensive players on their backsides. Similar to Kearney, Armstrong projects best as an interior lineman at the next level instead of his high school position at right tackle. Armstrong is a three-star recruit who is listed as the 115th-best interior offensive lineman and the 218th-best player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Armstrong committed to Wake Forest on May 6 over Bowling Green.

MHS running back Mike Mitchell- Mitchell signed his letter of intent with the Utah Utes.

The four-star running back is the 212th-best player in the country, a top 10 running back and the 43rd-best player in the state of Florida in the class of 2023, according to On3 .

Mitchell only played in five games this season but appeared on the national spotlight in his junior year. Mitchell had 1,378 rushing yards on 154 carries, averaging 8.9 yards a carry in the 2021 season, according to MaxPreps . Mitchell also had a nose for the endzone in 2021, scoring 18 touchdowns.

Mitchell’s track athlete speed creates a potential for him to score on any play. Mitchell also has good contact balance and will use his power when it is needed. Mitchell committed to the Utes on June 30 over offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Iowa State, Georgia Southern and USF.