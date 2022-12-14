Longtime Clay High baseball coach teaches his players ‘the Clay Way’

Clay High Blue Devils head baseball coach Josh Persinger took charge of the program in 2015 and is the longest-tenured baseball head coach in Clay County.

Persinger started at Clay High School as a nervous freshman worried about the unknowns of high school in 1999. Little did he know that once he stepped through the doors of Clay High School, that school would be a more important part of his life than he could ever imagine.

“Obviously when you’re 14 you don’t set out and say, ‘Hey, I’m never going to leave this place’ but I just started out just like everyone else,” said Persinger.

Photo by Persinger's Instagram

After first-year nerves at the school settled and he made the baseball team, Persinger felt it was his home. One of the big factors in making baseball so enjoyable at Clay High was coach Rob Thompson.

Thompson started his career at Clay High as the head JV baseball coach in 1987, with his brothers Glen and Terry serving as his assistants. Thompson would take over as the head coach of the varsity the following year and would spend the next 26 seasons as the head coach, leading the Blue Devils to eight district titles, two regional titles and an appearance in the State Championship in his final year in 2014. Thompson was a player's coach and was very supportive of his players.

“As a freshman on the field he’s there for you and off the field, I remember my junior year. I was heavy and he basically said “do you want to play college baseball?” and I said yes and he said “you're fat,” said Persinger. “He said that is not what they are looking for and all that kind of stuff. You’ve got the skills but now we have got to fix the body. A lot of times people tell you those things and say alright I see you when you get back. No. Him and I ran. I was a kid who didn’t want to run the mile in gym to him and I would meet five days a week and run six to seven to eight to nine miles together.

(Left to right) Josh Persinger, Rob Thompson, Matt Persinger. Photo by Persinger's Instagram

With the hard work and preparation with Thompson, Persinger got his opportunity to play baseball at the next level. Persinger received a walk-on offer to play for the St. Johns Vikings following his senior year. The head coach at the time asked Persinger to redshirt his freshman year. Persinger spent his time as a redshirt coming back to Clay High to help coach and never returned to play baseball.

“I had some pretty good ability playing baseball, but I always had a knack for coaching it and I do believe I could’ve gone up north and played at a smaller school,” said Persinger. “Twenty years later, God knew what he was doing. I’m here for a reason.”

Persinger stayed on the Clay High baseball staff for 11 years until he took over the program. Persinger talked about how Thompson would reference throughout the years that he wouldn't be the head coach forever. Persinger said he was close with Thompson in high school and felt even closer in coaching and could feel that Thompson wanted him to be the next head coach of the program.

Photo by Persinger's Instagram

“He continued to give me roles as it went on. As it got closer, he was preparing me,” said Persinger. “He would allow me to start doing more things. I was heavily involved in the off-the-field stuff like the golf tournament and he would always ask me about the lineups and the last year or two he let me coach third.”

Persinger coaching third base. Photo by Persinger's Instagram

Persinger’s day would come as the head coach of the Blue Devils baseball team after Thompson stepped down in 2014 after the team lost in the State Championship. Persinger felt he knew more than a traditional assistant taking over because Thompson let him do so much in the years leading up to his promotion. However, Persinger would have a much different roster than Thompson did because the majority of the starters on that State Championship finalist team graduated outside of one returner.

“People were excited. The old ball coach is gone, all their great players are gone and Clay baseball is dead. That was very motivating as a first-year head coach because you want to put your stamp on it and kids kind of the same thing,” said Persinger. “There were some growing pains at first because those kids weren’t nearly as talented as those in ’14 so they thought they were going to roll the ball out there and just go win and they realized early that those guys were good because they worked their butts off.”

(Left to right) Josh Persinger, Rob Thompson, Travis McQuaig. Photo by Persinger's Instagram

Similar to Thompson in his first year, Persinger won the District Title in his first year as the head coach. Persinger felt like his early success was from loving his players. Persinger felt like his family instilled at a young age to be a good and giving person.

“My grandma was Nanny to everybody in the neighborhood so if she met you, you were one of hers. Kids would leave their house because they stubbed the knee and come down. Taking care of people was big for her,” said Persinger.

Photo by Persinger's Instagram

Persinger feels that same kind of love with his team.

“We had a new coach come over and help out, who hasn’t been in the program and one of the first things he said was that coach these kids would do anything for you. Those are the trophies and obviously, we’ve got some trophies in the other room of stuff we’ve done on the field but to have someone outside of the program come in and say those things I believe in, makes me feel okay,” said Persinger.

Persinger also attributed his hard work and dedication to his dad. Persinger’s dad would dedicate all of his free time to Persinger and his brother, Matt.

“He would come home from work with work boots, worked 8-10 hours a day and he wouldn’t even go inside, and we would play catch,” said Persinger. “He didn’t miss one game when I was growing up and he hasn’t really missed any games as a coach.”

(Left to right) Larry Persinger, Josh Persinger Photo by Persinger's Instagram

Larry Persinger is a big factor in all things Clay High baseball in the past 20 years. Not only did Larry Persinger instill good values and hard work in Josh Persinger, but Larry Persinger also helped create many of the amenities the players and staff get to enjoy on a day-to-day basis. As father and son, both spent countless hours as the main builders and renovators of the facilities for the baseball team. They spent three months building a concrete backstop, four months renovating the batting cages and over a year building one of the nicest clubhouses in Clay County.

Construction of the backstop in 2015. Photo by Persinger's Instagram

Finished backstop Photo by Persinger's Instagram

Early phase of construction of the clubhouse. Photo by Persinger's Facebook

With the evolution of the program, one big element Persinger has brought is weight training. Since Persinger took over as the head coach of the baseball team in 2015, he began to slowly incorporate weight training. Persinger believes they had a shift in weight training when the baseball team bought their own equipment during the fall of 2018.

Rather than sharing the weight room with the other athletic programs, the baseball team has all the equipment the school’s main weight room has. Baseball has pull-up bars, dumbbells, free weights, kettlebells, medicine balls and plenty of deadlift bars. Persinger said last year’s class was the first group to have their own weightlifting equipment through their entire high school career and their numbers on the field showed how effective the weight training program was.

Clay High hit 23 home runs last season, nearly doubling any other season total in the history of the program.

With a new culture dedicated to increasing strength through the weight room, it has created a sense of competition to be the team’s next leader in the weight room.

“They watched Tyler Mills pull 600 last year so there is a guy on the program that wants to be that guy," said Persinger. “They don’t realize it even though we took away the baseball, but we are training the mental side. Everything they are doing in the weight room is exactly what they are doing on the field. Instead of weights, it’s going to be a bat."

With all of the off-season preparation, Persinger has high expectations for his team in 2023.

“Expectations never change. We all want a ring, and we all want a State Championship,” said Persinger. “Firstly, we want to win a district, we want to make the playoffs, we want the region, we want to get to state and kind of just roll the dice from there.”

Regardless of the outcome in the stat sheet and record book for this season, Persinger wants to ensure that his boys are playing the “Clay Way.” The catchphrase has since caught on with the rest of the school and is Clay High’s creed. Persinger came up with the Clay Way from former Baltimore Oriole Cal Ripken’s Oriole Way.

“I grew up an Orioles fan and Cal Ripken was the Oriole Way. I think years ago I kind of just stole it from that and to give an example Cal Ripken wrote a book and when he was younger, he and his brother and their dad were shoveling snow. They would shovel their driveway and the neighbor’s driveway and they would be so mad that their dad was making them shovel the neighbor’s driveway. Then when they both played professional baseball and they were rooming together. The next day they were shoveling their driveway and the next thing they know they were four driveways down and just looked at each other and smiled and realized those were things engrained. Leave it better than you found it,” said Persinger.

Clay Way t-shirt from 2016. Photo by Persinger's Facebook

Persinger does not care if they win by 10 or lose by 10, he wants the dugout to be clean before they leave. He wants the boys to be good people and play the game with respect. Persinger believes that the Clay Way gets picked up by some of his former players as they go to the next level.

“Garrett (Chun) took the Clay Way to college, and I believe helped FSCJ go on a run when they went to a National Championship,” said Persinger. “When the new guys come in and they finally figure it out. They do everything right and instead of complaining about each other they are pulling for each other.”

Link to the audio version of this story right here.