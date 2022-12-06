Clay High softball pitcher Gabby Ellis signs with Mercer

Clay High Blue Devils softball pitcher Gabby Ellis signed her letter of intent to play college softball for the Mercer University Bears on her mother’s birthday, Monday night.

Photo by Anthony Salazar

Ellis gave a speech at her signing ceremony and thanked God, her parents, family, coaches and teammates for helping her along her journey. Ellis especially thanked her parents for the countless hours they spent ensuring she was in the best place to succeed.

“Even if there were times that you guys drive me crazy, you never stopped being my biggest supporters. For always pushing me and giving me every opportunity that I needed to succeed,” said Ellis.

Her high school coach also spoke about how important the Ellis family is to Gabby and the entire team.

“A phenomenal young lady coming from an outstanding family that has done everything for our program that has helped out from digging holes on the field so we can put new posts up for our infield netting, to running the concession stand. To coming out here on different days and sweeping and cleaning up and pressure washing concrete when it is not even a workday. Different things like that when you talk about the whole family atmosphere,” said Clay High softball head coach Matt Lewis

Ellis showed talent at a young age. Her pitching coach saw the raw potential Ellis had when she first gave her a lesson at 10 years old.

“I can count on one hand how many (girls) right when I met them had that it factor that they needed to make it to D1 and to be successful in D1 and she was one of them,” said pitching coach Meghan Grybbs.

Ellis also impressed her high school coaches when she first stepped onto Clay High’s softball field. However, Ellis’ freshman year was cut short due to COVID-19. Ellis didn’t let a short-lived freshman season stop her from developing into one of the dominant pitchers in Florida.

“She came back for her sophomore year and just decided it was time to take over and carry some things,” said Lewis

In her first full season as a sophomore, Ellis pitched 157.1 innings and had an 18-9 record with an ERA of 1.11. She also struck out 164 out of the 664 batters she faced.

Ellis also had a dominant junior season, despite missing the first part of the season due to injury. She finished the year with an 8-6 record and an ERA of 1.14 in 20 appearances. Ellis pitched in 111 innings, gave up only 74 hits and struck out 141 batters of the 463 she faced. She was a focal point of Clay’s success in the 2022 playoffs. Clay made it to the Final Four thanks to Ellis holding the West Florida Jaguars to zero runs and five hits in the extra-inning Regional Championship.

With Ellis going into her final year of high school softball, she has stepped up as a leader and a mentor to the young girls on the team.

“This year we came into our fall season and to watch a young lady take our younger girls under her wing. Really start teaching them. Working with them. Becoming an older mentor for them is something you don’t see very often,” said Lewis.

Ellis closed her speech with, “I can’t wait to see what my future holds these next four years at Mercer. Go Bears.”

Ellis and her family. Photo by Anthony Salazar

Ellis and her coaches. Photo by Anthony Salazar