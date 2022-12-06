Macon, GA

Clay High softball pitcher Gabby Ellis signs with Mercer

Anthony Salazar

Clay High Blue Devils softball pitcher Gabby Ellis signed her letter of intent to play college softball for the Mercer University Bears on her mother’s birthday, Monday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OfWZ7_0jZJTsLt00
Photo byAnthony Salazar

Ellis gave a speech at her signing ceremony and thanked God, her parents, family, coaches and teammates for helping her along her journey. Ellis especially thanked her parents for the countless hours they spent ensuring she was in the best place to succeed.

“Even if there were times that you guys drive me crazy, you never stopped being my biggest supporters. For always pushing me and giving me every opportunity that I needed to succeed,” said Ellis.

Her high school coach also spoke about how important the Ellis family is to Gabby and the entire team.

“A phenomenal young lady coming from an outstanding family that has done everything for our program that has helped out from digging holes on the field so we can put new posts up for our infield netting, to running the concession stand. To coming out here on different days and sweeping and cleaning up and pressure washing concrete when it is not even a workday. Different things like that when you talk about the whole family atmosphere,” said Clay High softball head coach Matt Lewis

Ellis showed talent at a young age. Her pitching coach saw the raw potential Ellis had when she first gave her a lesson at 10 years old.

“I can count on one hand how many (girls) right when I met them had that it factor that they needed to make it to D1 and to be successful in D1 and she was one of them,” said pitching coach Meghan Grybbs.

Ellis also impressed her high school coaches when she first stepped onto Clay High’s softball field. However, Ellis’ freshman year was cut short due to COVID-19. Ellis didn’t let a short-lived freshman season stop her from developing into one of the dominant pitchers in Florida.

“She came back for her sophomore year and just decided it was time to take over and carry some things,” said Lewis

In her first full season as a sophomore, Ellis pitched 157.1 innings and had an 18-9 record with an ERA of 1.11. She also struck out 164 out of the 664 batters she faced.

Ellis also had a dominant junior season, despite missing the first part of the season due to injury. She finished the year with an 8-6 record and an ERA of 1.14 in 20 appearances. Ellis pitched in 111 innings, gave up only 74 hits and struck out 141 batters of the 463 she faced. She was a focal point of Clay’s success in the 2022 playoffs. Clay made it to the Final Four thanks to Ellis holding the West Florida Jaguars to zero runs and five hits in the extra-inning Regional Championship.

With Ellis going into her final year of high school softball, she has stepped up as a leader and a mentor to the young girls on the team.

“This year we came into our fall season and to watch a young lady take our younger girls under her wing. Really start teaching them. Working with them. Becoming an older mentor for them is something you don’t see very often,” said Lewis.

Ellis closed her speech with, “I can’t wait to see what my future holds these next four years at Mercer. Go Bears.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Flmu_0jZJTsLt00
Ellis and her family.Photo byAnthony Salazar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Tdd0_0jZJTsLt00
Ellis and her coaches.Photo byAnthony Salazar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E4Vva_0jZJTsLt00
Ellis and her teammates.Photo byAnthony Salazar

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Clay High Softball# Clay High School# Gabby Ellis# Mercer Bears

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a student at the University of North Florida majoring in communication with a focus on journalism and minoring in sports management.

Green Cove Springs, FL
215 followers

More from Anthony Salazar

Fleming Island, FL

Season recap: Fleming Island Golden Eagles finish with 5-4 record despite talented roster

The Fleming Island Golden Eagles finished the 2022 season with a 5-4 record and missed the playoffs for the second year in a row. Despite having the most talented roster in the county, with 18 players making the Clay County Coaches All County Football Teams, Fleming Island finished in last place in 4S District 3, going 0-4. Outside of their district play, Fleming Island went undefeated.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Fleming Island Golden Eagles top All County football team with 18 players

Clay County Athletics announced the Clay County Coaches All County Football Teams this week. The Fleming Island Golden Eagles led the list with 11 players on offense and seven defensive/special teams players.

Read full story
Green Cove Springs, FL

Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in district

The Clay High Blue Devils finished the 2022 football season with a 3-7 record. Clay finished third in the 3S District 4 with a 2-2 district record, a 1-4 home record and a 2-3 record on the road.

Read full story
Middleburg, FL

Season Recap: Middleburg Broncos rushing attack propelled team to playoffs

With the Middleburg Broncos losing the Regional Quarterfinal on November 11 to the Escambia Gators 42-18, Middleburg ended the season with a 5-6 record. Despite not finishing the season with a winning record, Middleburg was the only high school in Clay County to make it into the 2022 playoffs. The Broncos were able to secure a spot in the playoff because of a weak district. The Broncos finished second out of four teams in 3S District 3. The two teams behind them in the district, Orange Park and Ridgeview, had a combined three wins.

Read full story
Middleburg, FL

Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffs

With the 2023 high school football regular season ending last week, the Middleburg Broncos are the only team in the county to make the playoffs, set to play in the Regional Quarterfinal against the Escambia Gators in Pensacola Friday night.

Read full story
1 comments
Middleburg, FL

Middleburg dominates rival Orange Park Raiders, 35-14

The Middleburg Broncos dominated their senior night against the in-county rival Orange Park Raiders on Friday, 35-14. The Broncos were riding high from the first drive of the game. Middleburg won the toss and elected to receive. Running back TJ Lane would score the first touchdown of the game on a 58-yard run. Middleburg would also get the 2-point conversion off another run from Lane to put the Broncos up, 8-0.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Oakleaf High seeks state championship in girls weightlifting as popularity of sport grows

Since the FHSAA made girls weightlifting a sport in 1997, it has grown exponentially across Clay County and the state of Florida. Clay County is home to many dominant female lifters and girls weightlifting programs. Six girls from Clay County won individual state titles last year, which is the most out of any county in Florida.

Read full story
2 comments
Gainesville, FL

4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to Gators

Four-star Orange Park interior offensive lineman Roderick Kearney flipped his commitment from the Florida State Seminoles to the Florida Gators Monday night. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman is currently ranked as the 123rd best player in the country, the fourth-best interior offensive lineman and the 28th-best player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite Ranking. Kearney released a statement on his Twitter thanking the Florida State staff for recruiting him.

Read full story
Fleming Island, FL

Fleming Island loses heartbreaker against Creekside Knights

The Fleming Island Golden Eagles lost their homecoming game in heartbreaking fashion to the Creekside Knights on Friday night, 38-35. Fleming Island won the toss and elected to defer to the second half to start the game. Creekside went three-and-out on their first drive due to a sack by edge rusher Demhir Jackson. Fleming’s offense drove to Creekside’s side of the field but turned the ball over on downs around the Creekside 30-yard line.

Read full story
Saint Augustine, FL

Clay High Blue Devils lose homecoming game to Falcons

The Clay High Blue Devils lost their homecoming game after leading for the first three quarters against the Pedro Menendez Falcons Friday night, 22-18. The first half of the game was a defensive struggle with only three points scored in the first half. Clay High had a steady drive in the second quarter that got them up 3-0.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Oakleaf Knights lose in final seconds to Creekside, 49-48

The Oakleaf Knights lost a heartbreaker on their Thursday night homecoming game to District rival Creekside Knights, 49-48. The game was originally scheduled for last Friday but was moved due to Hurricane Ian.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County high school football games are postponed due to Ian

All of the high schools in Clay County set to have football games this Friday will have those games postponed to various dates next week due to Tropical Storm Ian. The Clay High Blue Devils are on a bye this week. Therefore, they are the only school that didn’t need to adjust their schedule amid Tropical Storm Ian.

Read full story
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Orange Park Raiders drop homecoming game to Nease Panthers

The Orange Park Raiders lost their homecoming matchup against the Nease Panthers on Friday night, 27-12. Heading into the matchup, Nease was 0-4, and Orange Park was 1-3 Nease jumped out to an early lead in the matchup by running the ball against the Orange Park defense. Nease did not attempt to pass the ball once during the opening drive, even though their quarterback, Marcus Stokes, is a 4-star prospect and committed to the University of Florida. They scored on the drive with a three-yard touchdown run by Nease running back Samuel Milton. The extra point was wide right, starting the game off with a score of 6-0. Both offenses stayed quiet for the remainder of the first quarter, keeping the score 6-0.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Oakleaf upsets Fleming Island Golden Eagles, 26-20

The Oakleaf Knights traveled to Fleming Island Friday night and upset the Golden Eagles, 26-20. Oakleaf was 2-1, and Fleming Island was 3-0 heading into their matchup. Oakleaf put this game out of reach because they forced three interceptions and a forced fumble.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Clay High Blue Devils defeat Ridgeview, 33-22

The Clay High Blue Devils rebound from a week one loss by beating the Ridgeview Panthers at Ridgeview’s home opener Friday night, 33-22. Clay High’s Dwonya Williams recovered a fumble on Ridgeview’s first offensive drive. From there, Clay marched down the field where Clay High quarterback Merrick Rapoza rolled out to his right to hit wide receiver Payton Dykas in the corner of the endzone for the first score of the game.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Fleming Island opens season with blowout win over rival Clay High

The Fleming Island Golden Eagles football team traveled to Green Cove Springs Friday night and dominated the Clay High Blue Devils in the opening game of the season, 49-7. After a brief 15-minute weather delay due to lightning, Clay High held its own for the first half of the first quarter. However, the speed, strength and experience of the Fleming Island roster were too much for a young Clay High team who lost many of their experienced players to graduation or transfer.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Longest-tenured Clay County high school football coaches prepare for 2022 season

With the preseason games for Clay County football teams coming up this Friday, head coaches are putting the final touches on their rosters and depth charts for the season. Some coaches will be heading into their first season while some coaches have done it for years.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Top Clay County high school football players on defense

With the 2022 football season around the corner, defenses across Clay County are expected to shut down the high-scoring offenses they will face in the upcoming season. Listed below are some of the top defensive players in Clay County heading into the season.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County’s top high school football players on offensive side of ball

With the 2022 football season around the corner, teams across Clay County are expected to put on a fireworks show of points on offense. Listed below are some of the top offensive players in Clay County heading into the 2022 season.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy