Fleming Island Golden Eagles top All County football team with 18 players

Anthony Salazar

Clay County Athletics announced the Clay County Coaches All County Football Teams this week.

The Fleming Island Golden Eagles led the list with 11 players on offense and seven defensive/special teams players.

Fleming Island:

Offense: Fleming’s offensive line dominated during the season and their work is shown in the All-County teams. Offensive linemen Timothy Lawrence and Ethan Williams were first-team, while Ethan Hoffstetter, Michael Zeray and Braden Cunningham got voted for the Second Team. Fleming also had numerous offensive weapons on the list. Running back Sam Singleton made the First Team, tight end Dakota Rowe and wide receiver Trace Burney were voted to the Second Team and wide receiver Darion Domineck and offensive weapon Mustafa Marshall made Honorable Mention. Sophomore quarterback Cibastian Broughton got the nod for the Second Team as he continued to grow in his second year starting for the Golden Eagles.

Defense/Special Teams: Fleming had a lethal defense during the 2022 season. Defensive lineman Jhace Edwards and middle linebacker Abram Wright were voted to the First Team. Defensive lineman Khalil Matthews, linebacker Jhoel Robinson and cornerback Devante Lewis got voted to the Second Team. Defensive lineman Demhir Jackson got an Honorable Mention. Fleming Island punter Kaan Jumanji got the nomination for First-Team punter.

Oakleaf: The Oakleaf Knights had eight players on offense and eight players on the defensive All-County teams.

Offense: Offensive lineman Jordan Mitchell, tight end Isaiah Shevchook, wide receiver Taylor Bradshaw, quarterback Drew Ammon, and offensive athlete Carlos Witherup were voted to the First Team. Offensive lineman Krishawn Saunders and running back Devin Outlaw were voted to the Second-Team.

Defense: Oakleaf had the most defensive players voted to an All-County team. Starting in the trenches, defensive linemen Prince Savea and Braden Cole were voted to the Second Team. Linebacker Dajon Brown got voted to the First Team and linebacker Jaiden Hicks got voted to the Second Team. Oakleaf had four defensive backs get voted to the All-County team. Safety Drake Stubbs and cornerback Bryson Keitt got voted to the First-Team and cornerbacks Jordan Nesby and Corey Washington got voted Honorable Mention.

Middleburg: The Middleburg Broncos had six offensive players and eight defensive/special team players get the nomination for an All-County team.

Offense: Middleburg had a dominant offensive line during the 2022 season. Landen Padgett got the nod for the First Team, Jaylen Booker got nominated for the Second Team and Micah George received an Honorable Mention. Tj Lane got the nod as the First-Team running back and tight end Jayden Levy received an Honorable Mention.

Defense/Special Teams: Middleburg’s defense had three players make the All-County First Team. Defensive lineman Demarion Suggs, linebacker Austin Cruce and defensive athlete Kristian Russell were selected to the First Team. Safety Errick Fryer was nominated for the Second Team and defensive lineman Tucker Cody, safety Jaden Boyd and cornerback Trenton Robinson got an Honorable Mention. Punter Ace Bullock also got the nod as the Honorable Mention punter.

Clay: The Clay Blue Devils had three players selected for offense and five players selected to the defensive/special teams’ All-County teams.

Offense: Wide receiver Payton Dykas was selected to the First Team and offensive lineman Bradley Warren and quarterback Merrick Rapoza got nominated for Honorable Mention.

Defense/Special Teams: Safety D’wonya Williams made the First Team, defensive lineman Bryan Prince made the Second Team, and Javaris Roberts received an Honorable Mention. Clay had the most special teams players voted to the All-County team with two. Kicker Ethan Bellemare and punter Alex Weiss made the Second Team.

Orange Park: The Orange Park Raiders had 11 players make the All-County team.

Offense: Orange Park had two players on the offensive line make the list. Roderick Kearney made the First Team and Darius Catron made Honorable Mention. Running back Jojo Restall and wide receiver Nolan Chambers were voted into the Second Team. Chambers was also voted to the Second Team on defense as a defensive athlete.

Defense/Special Teams: Orange Park had players at all levels on defense to make an All-County team. Defensive lineman Braylon Hawkins and cornerback Decarris Jacobs made the First Team. Linebacker Tyler Jackson and safety Orlando Jackson made the Second Team. Defensive lineman Amaury Gallon-Cooper and linebacker Carson Moore made the Honorable Mention Team. Kicker William Nicholson also made the Honorable Mention Team.

Ridgeview: The Ridgeview Panther had one player on offense, three on defense and one on special teams who made the All County team.

Offense: Wide receiver Chris Baptiste made the Honorable Mention team and Kicker Kaleb Robison made the First Team.

Defense/Special Teams: Ridgeview had one player selected to the All County defensive team from all three levels. Defensive lineman J.J. Moore made the First Team and linebacker Hunter Creech and safety Franklin Brown made Honorable Mention.

Keystone: The Keystone Heights Indians had three offensive players and two defenders make an All County team.

Offense: Offensive lineman Brayden Wester and running backs Cartez Daniels and Bryar Schenck made Honorable Mention on offense.

Defense: Cornerback Darrion Grady made the Second Team and defensive lineman Tyeler Anthony-Rozier made Honorable Mention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44SWSx_0jRMlxm100
Photo byClay County Athletics' Twitter

