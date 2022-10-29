Middleburg dominates rival Orange Park Raiders, 35-14

The Middleburg Broncos dominated their senior night against the in-county rival Orange Park Raiders on Friday, 35-14.

The Broncos were riding high from the first drive of the game. Middleburg won the toss and elected to receive. Running back TJ Lane would score the first touchdown of the game on a 58-yard run. Middleburg would also get the 2-point conversion off another run from Lane to put the Broncos up, 8-0.

Orange Park’s first drive on offense was forced to a three-and-out and had their punt blocked inside their own territory. Lane would find the endzone again on a two-yard run.

Orange Park would turn the ball over for the second consecutive drive off a fumble recovered by Middleburg. Middleburg’s offense got right to the 15-yard line and looked to score once more. However, Orange Park would force a punt courtesy of Middleburg penalties that found the Broncos at fourth and 40. The first quarter concluded with Middleburg up, 15-0.

Orange Park would score their first points of the game on their first drive of the second quarter. Wide receiver/running back Nolan Chambers took a direct snap in the Wildcat and scored on a four-yard touchdown run.

Middleburg’s offense answered right back with a 57-yard touchdown run by Lane. The ball was bobbled on the snap for the failed extra point attempt, putting Middleburg up 21-7.

On the following drive, Orange Park’s offense tried to make a deep shot into the endzone. However, Middleburg defensive back Jaden Boyd would get a pick right at the Middleburg one-yard line. The Middleburg offense would turn that turnover into points with another big touchdown run by Lane to put Middleburg up, 28-7 as the first half concluded.

At halftime, Middleburg held a ring ceremony for the 2022 Middleburg softball team. The softball team got the school’s first State Championship in any sport last season after they defeated the South Lake Eagles, 1-0 on May 27.

The second half of this ballgame was a defensive struggle. Both teams’ defenses forced multiple turnovers on downs and only scored one touchdown a piece. The first score of the second half wouldn’t come until the fourth quarter. Middleburg quarterback Jaydan Jenkins scored a 10-yard rushing touchdown on a designed quarterback run to the right side.

Orange Park’s lone touchdown in the second half was a 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Carnell Bowens to receiver Jermel Brown. Orange Park tried to score once more during the final seconds of the game, but the Raiders ran out of time.