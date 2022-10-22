Fleming Island loses heartbreaker against Creekside Knights

The Fleming Island Golden Eagles lost their homecoming game in heartbreaking fashion to the Creekside Knights on Friday night, 38-35.

Fleming Island won the toss and elected to defer to the second half to start the game. Creekside went three-and-out on their first drive due to a sack by edge rusher Demhir Jackson. Fleming’s offense drove to Creekside’s side of the field but turned the ball over on downs around the Creekside 30-yard line.

Creekside scored the first points of the game on the following drive: being forced to kick the field goal after a fourth down-converted for a touchdown was called back due to a penalty. Creekside led heading into the second quarter, 3-0.

Fleming Island turned the ball over on downs again. They went for it on 4th and seven from the Creekside 17-yard-line but failed to convert due to a pass breakup from middle linebacker Ian Mooney. However, the Fleming Island defense forced a turnover of their own thanks to an interception from cornerback Kaylib Singleton at the Creekside 40-yard-line in man-on-man coverage on the outside.

The Fleming Island offense capitalized on the Singleton interception. Scoring their first points of the game on a two-yard touchdown run by running back Tay’Shaun Smith. Fleming also completed a two-point conversion, taking an 8-3 lead.

Creekside quickly took back the lead on the following drive, scoring a touchdown to put Creekside up, 10-8. The Fleming Island offense responded with another touchdown drive. On 4th and nine at the Creekside 19-yard-line, Fleming quarterback Cibastian Broughton rolled out to his right to escape pressure to find running back Sam Singleton for a touchdown pass. Fleming led 15-10 with a little over a minute left to play in the half.

Similar to their previous drive, Creekside scored another quick touchdown once again to put Creekside up, 17-15 to conclude the first half.

Fleming Island started the second half with the ball at their 12-yard-line. Broughton led another steady drive that ended with a score. Broughton rolled out to his right again to escape pressure, hitting wide receiver Darion Domineck for a 20-yard touchdown. The extra point was no good, Fleming led 21-17.

Creekside got the ball back and drove down the field until they stalled out in Fleming Island territory. However, Creekside was able to end the drive with a 42-yard field goal.

Fleming Island’s offense was forced to a three-and-out on the following drive, punting the ball to midfield. Creekside took back the lead on the ensuing drive with a touchdown run by running back Nicholas Williams. The third quarter ended with Fleming Island down, 28-21.

Fleming Island once again had to punt the ball back to Creekside, where Creekside drove down to get a field goal that put them up, 31-21 with seven minutes left in the game.

The Fleming Island offense picked back up on the following drive. Ending the drive with another receiving touchdown by Singleton. Fleming was unsuccessful on the two-point conversion to keep the score within four points.

The Fleming Island’s defense made a huge play to give their offense a shot to take back the lead. Fleming Island defender Devante Lewis intercepted a tipped pass at the Creekside 30-yard-line. Fleming’s drive on offense was two back-to-back runs by Singleton that resulted in a touchdown. Fleming also converted the two-point conversion on a Singleton run, putting Fleming Island up 35-31 with under two minutes to go in the game.

Creekside’s offense took back the lead on the following drive. With a fourth-and-goal at the 14-yard-line, Creekside quarterback Wilson Edwards found receiver Ashton Reynolds for the eventual game-winning score, 38-35 with 34 seconds remaining.

This wouldn’t be the first time the Creekside offense has come up clutch against a Clay County football team on homecoming night. Creekside scored a last-second touchdown to beat Oakleaf on homecoming night on Oct. 7, 49-48.

Fleming Island attempted to drive back into field goal range. However, Domineck caught a pass and failed to get out of bounds with time left on the clock, according to the referees. The Fleming Island players and fans argued that Domineck got out of bounds with one second left on the clock. But the referees prevailed and the Fleming Island kicker would not get a chance to kick a field goal to tie the game.