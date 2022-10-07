Oakleaf Knights lose in final seconds to Creekside, 49-48

The Oakleaf Knights lost a heartbreaker on their Thursday night homecoming game to District rival Creekside Knights, 49-48.

The game was originally scheduled for last Friday but was moved due to Hurricane Ian.

The game was electric on offense from the start. Oakleaf got the ball first and drove down the field. They converted a fourth down for a touchdown pass by quarterback Drew Ammon to fullback Isaiah Shevchook.

Creekside would respond later in the first quarter with a touchdown of their own. Creekside running back Nicholas Williams would score a 5-yard touchdown. The first quarter ended with a score of 7-7.

Early in the second quarter, Ammon would find a wide open Jamaal Gibbons on a 50-yard touchdown pass.

Despite a drive riddled with penalties, Creekside would tie the game up with a rushing touchdown from running back Daniel Approbato. Score, 14-14.

Oakleaf’s offense would turn the ball over on the following drive. Ammon made a deep shot toward the middle of the field, but defensive back Jaylen Boyer made a great play tracking the ball to get the interception. Creekside would end up with a field goal from the turnover because the Oakleaf defense had a sack by Vladimir Rosa and a pass breakup by Jordan Nesby on second and third downs.

The following drive for Oakleaf on offense was a heavy dose of a running attack. Running back Devin Outlaw and Ammon had multiple big runs that got Oakleaf deep into the redzone. Ammon would roll out to his right and find receiver Jaylin Martin in the corner of the end zone for a four-yard touchdown.

Oakleaf’s defense was able to hold Creekside to a punt with a little over a minute left in the half. Thanks to a pass interference and two offside penalties called on Creekside, Oakleaf would be in a prime position to score another touchdown. However, an Outlaw rushing touchdown was called back due to a holding call and would force Oakleaf to attempt a field goal with 3 seconds left in the half. However, Ammon would hit the top of the field goal post on a missed opportunity for three more points. Oakleaf would lead the game going into the second half, 21-17.

Coming back from the half, Creekside would use the quick passing game to drive down on Oakleaf’s side of the field. However, Oakleaf’s defense would hold Creekside to a field goal.

Oakleaf’s first possession of the second half started with Brandon Wallace Jr at quarterback. Wallace would run his way into Creekside territory until his helmet popped off. By rule, he would be forced to exit the game for one play, but Oakleaf kept Ammon in for the rest of the drive and game. Oakleaf would score on a three-yard touchdown run from Outlaw, making Oakleaf lead 28-20.

Oakleaf cornerback Bryson Keitt would get an interception on Creekside’s next possession on offense. However, Creekside would force a fumble to get the ball back without giving up any points. Oakleaf would lead the game heading into the fourth quarter, 28-20.

The fourth quarter is where the offensive firepower for both teams would start to heat up. Williams would score another rushing touchdown for Creekside, and they also completed a two-point conversion to tie the game up, 28-28.

Oakleaf would take the lead once again as receiver Carlos Witherup would use his speed to turn a five-yard out route into a 50-yard touchdown pass.

Creekside would get the ball back and immediately drive back down the field. However, quarterback Wilson Edwards would have to briefly exit the game for Creekside after he took a nasty late hit while trying to slide on a scramble. In his absence, Williams would score another rushing touchdown to tie the game.

Creekside would attempt an onside kick that was unsuccessful. Ammon would take advantage of the short field on a big quarterback run for a touchdown. The seven-point lead would be short-lived as Creekside would take the kickoff back for a touchdown, bringing the game to a tie score of 42-42.

Outlaw would find the end zone once again for an Oakleaf touchdown. However, miscues on the snap resulted in a missed extra point.

Creekside would go on an impressive drive to score once again and make the extra point with 8 seconds left. Creekside would take the lead for the first time in the game. Oakleaf was unable to score in the last seconds.

