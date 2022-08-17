Longest-tenured Clay County high school football coaches prepare for 2022 season

With the preseason games for Clay County football teams coming up this Friday, head coaches are putting the final touches on their rosters and depth charts for the season. Some coaches will be heading into their first season while some coaches have done it for years.

Listed below are the current head coaches in Clay County who have been with their schools the longest.

Charles Dickinson, Keystone Heights Indians.

Photo via Keystone Heights Facebook

Dickinson took the helm as head coach of Keystone Heights in 1999. Since 2004, he has had a record of 99-81-1, according to MaxPreps . Keystone has not reached a state championship appearance under Dickinson, but the school has been a consistent program under the coach, according to Florida Gridiron Preps .

Keystone has had three straight winning seasons the past three years. Heading into the 2022 season, Dickinson will have to find a way to win with younger talent. Most of the talent on both sides of the football graduated last spring. Some notable names returning are Connor Gariano, Tyeler Anthony-Rozier and Trey Jeffries.

Damenyum Springs, Fleming Island Golden Eagles

Photo via Clay County Athletics Twitter

Springs had been with the Fleming Island program for 11 seasons before he took over as the head coach. In 2015, the then-defensive coordinator stepped in as the interim head coach when Frank Hall resigned.

Springs took over the program during the middle of the season and led the team to a 4-1 record. After that season, Springs was officially named the head coach of Fleming Island.

As the head coach, Springs’ Golden Eagles are 53-21, according to MaxPreps . Heading into this season, Fleming Island’s roster is the best in Clay County on paper on both sides of the ball. Some of those players include FSU commit Sam Singleton, Rutgers commit Abram Wright, Albany State University commit Jhace Edwards, Jhoel Robinson, Walker Whiddon and Darion Domineck .

Kyle Kennard, Clay High Blue Devils

Photo via Kyle Kennard's Twitter

Kennard took over for a Clay High program that struggled for two seasons under head coach/athletic director Jay Stilianou, who stepped in after Josh Hoekstra left to coach for The Bolles School.

Clay High was at an all-time low of 1-9 before Kennard stepped in for the 2020-2021 season. Kennard’s Blue Devils are 17-5 in his two seasons at Clay, reviving a program that was one of the best teams in the county in past years.