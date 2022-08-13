Top Clay County high school football players on defense

With the 2022 football season around the corner, defenses across Clay County are expected to shut down the high-scoring offenses they will face in the upcoming season. Listed below are some of the top defensive players in Clay County heading into the season.

Fleming Island linebacker Abram Wright (Class of 2023)

Photo via Wright's Hudl

Listed at 6 foot 2, and 225 pounds, Wright recorded 76 total tackles, seven sacks, and one interception for his junior year, according to MaxPreps . Wright shows unique speed from a linebacker. In his film, he can track down ball carriers and effectively rush the quarterback. Wright has verified numbers to back up his speed, clocking a 4.58 40-yard dash at a Wake Forest camp. Wright is listed as a three-star recruit, the 80th best linebacker and the 147th best player in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports . The three-star Fleming Island linebacker committed to Rutgers on June 12, two days after his official visit. Wright chose Rutgers over USF, Duke, and Alabama A&M.

Fleming Island defensive end/outside linebacker Jhace Edwards (Class of 2023)

Photo via Edwards' Hudl

The hard-hitting edge rusher recorded 67 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and one interception last season, according to MaxPreps . Edwards plays with a mean streak, putting the ball carrier on the ground with force. Edwards uses his speed to fly past tackles when he rushes passers. He also can trigger downfield to meet the running back in the hole. Edwards also plays on the opposite side of the ball as a running back. Edwards had 24 carries last season where he had 105 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Edwards received an official offer to play football at the next level from Albany State University on August 1.

Fleming Island linebacker Jhoel Robinson (Class of 2023)

Photo via Robinson's Twitter

Robinson is another defender along the Fleming Island linebacker core that is a hard-hitting tackler. Last season, Robinson recorded 82 total tackles, two sacks, one interception and a forced fumble, according to MaxPreps . He is effective as a blitzer and can trigger downfield to tackle the running back on run plays. Robinson’s wrestling background shows on his tape with his ability to make tackles. He is 65-5 as a wrestler and has 49 pins, according to Track Wrestling . Robinson has official offers to play college football at Stetson University and Thomas More University.

Fleming Island middle linebacker Walker Whiddon (Class of 2023)

Photo via Whiddon's Twitter

Whiddon was the leading tackler on a talented Fleming Island team last season. Whiddon recorded 85 total tackles, one sack and 5.5 tackles for loss last season, according to MaxPreps . Whiddon is a smart player who can diagnose plays in front of him. He understands when to trigger downfield to hit the running back in the backfield or wait for a gap he can attack. Whiddon is always around the ball carrier for the opposing offense and is not shy about delivering a hit. Whiddon received his first offer from Trinity International University on May 11.

Middleburg linebacker Austin Cruce (Class of 2024)

Photo via Cruce's Hudl

Cruce was a tackling machine during his sophomore season, leading the team with 105 total tackles, four sacks and 10 quarterback hurries, according to MaxPreps . Cruce is everywhere on the defense making plays for Middleburg. Cruce plays with a high motor and does not stop until the play is over. Cruce can close the gap between him and the ball carrier quickly, resulting in the running back going nowhere except to the ground. Cruce is only a junior so head coach Ryan Wolfe will have Cruce for two more seasons on his defense.

Middleburg cornerback Omar Holcomb (Class of 2024)

Photo via Holcomb's Hudl