Clay County’s top high school football players on offensive side of ball

With the 2022 football season around the corner, teams across Clay County are expected to put on a fireworks show of points on offense. Listed below are some of the top offensive players in Clay County heading into the 2022 season.

Middleburg running back Mike Mitchell

Photo via Mitchell's Instagram

Mitchell had a phenomenal season in 2021. Mitchell had 1,378 rushing yards on 154 carries, averaging 8.9 yards a carry in his eight games played, according to MaxPreps . Mitchell also had a nose for the endzone last season, scoring 18 touchdowns. Mitchell’s track athlete speed creates a potential for him to score on any play. Mitchell also has good contact balance and will use his power when it is needed. Mitchell received attention from national recruiting websites, earning the rank of a four-star recruit. He is listed as the 157th best player in the country, the seventh best running back, and the 38th best player in the state of Florida for the class of 2023, according to On3 . With the national attention, Mitchell is currently set to play football at the next level for Utah, committing to the Utes on June 30.

Fleming Island running back Samuel Singleton

Photo via Singleton's Instagram

Singleton is another dominant running back in Clay County. Last season, Singleton rushed for 948 yards on 148 carries, earning 6.4 yards a carry, and 10 total touchdowns, according to MaxPreps . Singleton is also a four-star running back according to national recruiting sites. Singleton is the 299th best player in the country, the 18th best running back, and the 60th best player in the state of Florida for the 2023 class, according to On3 . Singleton committed to FSU on August 5 over offers from LSU, Tennessee and Penn State. FSU head coach Mike Norvell posted on his Twitter that he was excited about the speed Singleton will bring to Tallahassee. Singleton is a track athlete who recorded a 10.86 100-meter dash at the Bear Classic Track & Field Meet in 2021, according to TFRRS Florida .

Orange Park offensive tackle Roderick Kearney

Photo via Kearney's Instagram

Kearney is a star on the offensive line for Orange Park. The four-star FSU commit is a mauler in the run game who can reach the second level as a blocker. Kearney is the 117th best player in the country, the fourth best interior offensive lineman, and the 27th best player in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports Composite . Even though he plays right tackle for Orange Park, FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins believes Kearney could be a multi-year starter for FSU as a center.

Oakleaf offensive tackle Kyland Armstrong

Photo via Armstrong's Twitter

Armstrong is another offensive lineman in Clay County who excels at reaching the second level as a blocker. Armstrong plays with a mean streak and plays through the whistle to put opposing defensive players on their backside. Similar to Kearney, Armstrong projects best as an interior lineman at the next level instead of his high school position at right tackle. Armstrong is a three-star commit who is listed as the 99th best interior offensive lineman and the 193rd best player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Armstrong committed to Wake Forest on May 6 over Bowling Green.

Orange Park wide receiver Nolan Chambers

Photo via Chambers' Twitter

Chambers led the Raiders offense in all receiving categories last season. On 46 receptions, Chambers had 761 yards, 16.5 yards per reception and seven touchdowns, according to MaxPreps . Chambers has deep threat speed and runs past defenders with ease, based on his film. He also can use his speed to take a quick slant or screen to the endzone. Chambers is currently uncommitted, but has offers from Pittsburgh, FAU, Arkansas State, Alabama A&M and Miami of Ohio, according to Rivals .

Fleming Island wide receiver Darion Domineck

Photo via Domineck's Hudl