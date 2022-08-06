Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida State

Photo via Samuel Singleton's Instagram

Fleming Island four-star running back Samuel Singleton announced his commitment to FSU Friday night over offers from Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and LSU.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell released a statement on his Twitter last night about Singleton’s commitment to the Seminoles. “Great day to be a Florida State Seminole! Playmaker is coming and speed is coming with him to Tribe 23 and a part of the Nole Family. Future is bright in Tallahassee,” said Norvell.

Singleton’s best season statistically was his junior year. Singleton rushed for 948 yards on 148 carries last season, earning 6.4 yards a carry, according to MaxPreps . Singleton rushed for 921 yards his sophomore year and 751 yards his freshman season.

Singleton is also a track athlete for Fleming Island. He recorded a 10.86 100-meter dash at the Bear Classic Track & Field Meet in 2021, according to TFRRS Florida .

Singleton is the 12th commit for Norvell’s 2023 recruiting class. Singleton is the 299th best player in the country, the 18th best running back, and the 60th best player in the state of Florida for the 2023 class, according to On3 . He is the only running back who is currently committed to FSU. Singleton is the second Clay County football player to commit to FSU. Orange Park four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney committed to FSU on June 26.

Singleton is a much-needed commit for Norvell and FSU. Norvell has been consistently scrutinized by fans and analysts for not recruiting at the level of in-state rivals Florida and Miami, who both have new head coaches.