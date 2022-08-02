Clay County high school football schedules released for 2022 season

The much-anticipated 2022 high school football season for Clay County is just around the corner. The FHSAA has released the schedule for each team in the county for the 2022 season.
Two of the most anticipated matchups in the county come in the first week of the regular season.
Clay High and Fleming Island open the season against each other like every season in recent memory. Clay High traveled to Fleming Island last season and beat them 21-14. However, Fleming Island is a senior-heavy team while Clay is a younger team.
The other anticipated first week matchup is Oakleaf versus Orange Park. This will be athletic director Marcus Miller’s first game as Oakleaf’s interim head football coach. Oakleaf will travel to face an Orange Park squad that has steadily improved under head coach Marcus Wimberley.
A team expected for a breakout season is Middleburg. Middleburg is a team with much potential with their four-star running back Mike Mitchell leading the charge. Middleburg does not have a district matchup until week six when they face Ridgeview. Ridgeview was four points away from going winless last season. Middleburg is expected to handle their business and defeat Ridgeview.
Keystone Heights only has one district matchup that does not count. Keystone will travel to Ridgeview on August 19 to play their only preseason game.
Listed below is the full list of each school’s schedule.
Clay High Blue Devils (2021 record, 7-3)
Pre-season (8/19): Clay vs. Bishop Kenny
Week 1 (8/26): Clay vs. Fleming Island
Week 2 (9/2): Clay @ Ridgeview
Week 3 (9/9): Clay vs. Orange Park
Week 4 (9/16): Clay @ Gainesville
Week 5 (9/23): Clay vs. Tocoi Creek
Week 6 (9/30): Bye week
Week 7 (10/7): Clay @ Middleburg
Week 8 (10/14): Clay vs. Menendez
Week 9 (10/21): Clay Matanzas
Week 10 (10/28): Clay @ St. Augustine
Week 11 (11/4): Clay @ Oakleaf
Fleming Island Golden Eagles (2021 record, 6-5)
Pre-season (8/19): Fleming Island vs. Westside
Week 1 (8/26): Fleming Island @ Clay
Week 2 (9/2): Fleming Island @ Rickards
Week 3 (9/9): Fleming Island @ Nease
Week 4 (9/16): Fleming Island vs. Oakleaf
Week 5 (9/23): Bye week
Week 6 (9/30): Fleming Island @Bartram Trail
Week 7 (10/7): Fleming Island vs. Lake Minneola
Week 8 (10/14): Fleming Island vs. Mandarin
Week 9 (10/21): Fleming Island vs. Creekside
Week 10 (10/28): Fleming Island @ Buchholz
Week 11 (11/4): Fleming Island vs. Orange Park
Keystone Heights Indians (2021 record, 10-2)
Pre-season (8/19): Keystone @ Ridgeview
Week 1 (8/26): Bye Week
Week 2 (9/1): Keystone @ Eastside
Week 3 (9/9): Keystone @ Fort White
Week 4 (9/16): Keystone vs. Impact Christian
Week 5 (9/23): Keystone @ Interlachen
Week 6 (9/30): Keystone vs. Bradford
Week 7 (10/7): Keystone @ Crescent City
Week 8 (10/14): Keystone vs. Palatka
Week 9 (10/21): Keystone vs. Taylor
Week 10 (10/28): Keystone @ Tocoi Creek
Week 11 (11/4): Keystone vs. P.K. Yonge
Middleburg Broncos (2021 record, 5-5)
Pre-season (8/19): Middleburg vs. Episcopal
Week 1 (8/26): Middleburg vs. Hawthorne
Week 2 (9/2): Middleburg @ Bishop Kenny
Week 3 (9/9): Middleburg @ Bradford
Week 4 (9/16): Middleburg vs. Ponte Vedra
Week 5 (9/23): Middleburg @ Ribault
Week 6 (9/30): Middleburg vs. Ridgeview
Week 7 (10/7): Middleburg vs. Clay
Week 8 (10/14): Middleburg @ Columbia
Week 9 (10/21): Bye week
Week 10 (10/28): Middleburg vs. Orange Park
Week 11 (11/4): Middleburg @ Fernandina Beach
Oakleaf Knights (2021 record, 4-6)
Pre-season (8/19): Oakleaf @ Sandalwood
Week 1 (8/26): Oakleaf @ Orange Park
Week 2 (9/2): Oakleaf @ Baker County
Week 3 (9/9): Oakleaf vs. Hollis Christian
Week 4 (9/16): Oakleaf @ Fleming Island
Week 5 (9/23): Oakleaf @ Chiles
Week 6 (9/30): Oakleaf vs. Creekside
Week 7 (10/7): Bye week
Week 8 (10/14): Oakleaf @ Buchholz
Week 9 (10/21): Oakleaf vs. Madison County
Week 10 (10/28): Oakleaf vs. Bartram Trail
Week 11 (11/4): Oakleaf vs. Clay
Orange Park Raiders (2021 record, 3-7)
Pre-season (8/19): Orange Park @ Bolles
Week 1 (8/26): Orange Park vs. Oakleaf
Week 2 (9/2): Orange Park vs. Episcopal
Week 3 (9/9): Orange Park @ Clay
Week 4 (9/16): Orange Park vs. Melbourne
Week 5 (9/23): Orange Park vs. Nease
Week 6 (9/30): Orange Park vs. Columbia
Week 7 (10/7): Bye week
Week 8 (10/14): Orange Park @ Ridgeview
Week 9 (10/21): Orange Park @ Ponte Vedra
Week 10 (10/28): Orange Park @ Middleburg
Week 11 (11/4): Orange Park @ Fleming Island
Ridgeview Panthers (2021 record, 1-9)
Pre-season (8/19): Ridgeview vs. Keystone Heights
Week 1 (8/26): Ridgeview @ Menendez
Week 2 (9/2): Ridgeview vs. Clay
Week 3 (9/9): Ridgeview @ Lake Weir
Week 4 (9/16): Ridgeview @ Tocoi Creek
Week 5 (9/23): Ridgeview vs Beachside
Week 6 (9/30): Ridgeview @ Middleburg
Week 7 (10/7): Ridgeview @ Eastside
Week 8 (10/14): Ridgeview vs. Orange Park
Week 9 (10/21): Ridgeview vs. Fort White
Week 10 (10/28): Ridgeview @ Columbia
Week 11 (11/4): Bye week
