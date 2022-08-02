Clay County high school football schedules released for 2022 season

Anthony Salazar

The much-anticipated 2022 high school football season for Clay County is just around the corner. The FHSAA has released the schedule for each team in the county for the 2022 season.

Two of the most anticipated matchups in the county come in the first week of the regular season.

Clay High and Fleming Island open the season against each other like every season in recent memory. Clay High traveled to Fleming Island last season and beat them 21-14. However, Fleming Island is a senior-heavy team while Clay is a younger team.

The other anticipated first week matchup is Oakleaf versus Orange Park. This will be athletic director Marcus Miller’s first game as Oakleaf’s interim head football coach. Oakleaf will travel to face an Orange Park squad that has steadily improved under head coach Marcus Wimberley.

A team expected for a breakout season is Middleburg. Middleburg is a team with much potential with their four-star running back Mike Mitchell leading the charge. Middleburg does not have a district matchup until week six when they face Ridgeview. Ridgeview was four points away from going winless last season. Middleburg is expected to handle their business and defeat Ridgeview.

Keystone Heights only has one district matchup that does not count. Keystone will travel to Ridgeview on August 19 to play their only preseason game.

Listed below is the full list of each school’s schedule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gmcEz_0h1jP5Qq00
Logo via Clay High Football's Twitter

Clay High Blue Devils (2021 record, 7-3)

Pre-season (8/19): Clay vs. Bishop Kenny

Week 1 (8/26): Clay vs. Fleming Island

Week 2 (9/2): Clay @ Ridgeview

Week 3 (9/9): Clay vs. Orange Park

Week 4 (9/16): Clay @ Gainesville

Week 5 (9/23): Clay vs. Tocoi Creek

Week 6 (9/30): Bye week

Week 7 (10/7): Clay @ Middleburg

Week 8 (10/14): Clay vs. Menendez

Week 9 (10/21): Clay Matanzas

Week 10 (10/28): Clay @ St. Augustine

Week 11 (11/4): Clay @ Oakleaf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7bGH_0h1jP5Qq00
Logo via Fleming Island Athletics' Facebook

Fleming Island Golden Eagles (2021 record, 6-5)

Pre-season (8/19): Fleming Island vs. Westside

Week 1 (8/26): Fleming Island @ Clay

Week 2 (9/2): Fleming Island @ Rickards

Week 3 (9/9): Fleming Island @ Nease

Week 4 (9/16): Fleming Island vs. Oakleaf

Week 5 (9/23): Bye week

Week 6 (9/30): Fleming Island @Bartram Trail

Week 7 (10/7): Fleming Island vs. Lake Minneola

Week 8 (10/14): Fleming Island vs. Mandarin

Week 9 (10/21): Fleming Island vs. Creekside

Week 10 (10/28): Fleming Island @ Buchholz

Week 11 (11/4): Fleming Island vs. Orange Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QDFYy_0h1jP5Qq00
Logo via Keystone Heights' Twitter

Keystone Heights Indians (2021 record, 10-2)

Pre-season (8/19): Keystone @ Ridgeview

Week 1 (8/26): Bye Week

Week 2 (9/1): Keystone @ Eastside

Week 3 (9/9): Keystone @ Fort White

Week 4 (9/16): Keystone vs. Impact Christian

Week 5 (9/23): Keystone @ Interlachen

Week 6 (9/30): Keystone vs. Bradford

Week 7 (10/7): Keystone @ Crescent City

Week 8 (10/14): Keystone vs. Palatka

Week 9 (10/21): Keystone vs. Taylor

Week 10 (10/28): Keystone @ Tocoi Creek

Week 11 (11/4): Keystone vs. P.K. Yonge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cl7at_0h1jP5Qq00
Logo via Middleburg Athletics' Twitter

Middleburg Broncos (2021 record, 5-5)

Pre-season (8/19): Middleburg vs. Episcopal

Week 1 (8/26): Middleburg vs. Hawthorne

Week 2 (9/2): Middleburg @ Bishop Kenny

Week 3 (9/9): Middleburg @ Bradford

Week 4 (9/16): Middleburg vs. Ponte Vedra

Week 5 (9/23): Middleburg @ Ribault

Week 6 (9/30): Middleburg vs. Ridgeview

Week 7 (10/7): Middleburg vs. Clay

Week 8 (10/14): Middleburg @ Columbia

Week 9 (10/21): Bye week

Week 10 (10/28): Middleburg vs. Orange Park

Week 11 (11/4): Middleburg @ Fernandina Beach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1COcrf_0h1jP5Qq00
Logo via Oakleaf Football's Twitter

Oakleaf Knights (2021 record, 4-6)

Pre-season (8/19): Oakleaf @ Sandalwood

Week 1 (8/26): Oakleaf @ Orange Park

Week 2 (9/2): Oakleaf @ Baker County

Week 3 (9/9): Oakleaf vs. Hollis Christian

Week 4 (9/16): Oakleaf @ Fleming Island

Week 5 (9/23): Oakleaf @ Chiles

Week 6 (9/30): Oakleaf vs. Creekside

Week 7 (10/7): Bye week

Week 8 (10/14): Oakleaf @ Buchholz

Week 9 (10/21): Oakleaf vs. Madison County

Week 10 (10/28): Oakleaf vs. Bartram Trail

Week 11 (11/4): Oakleaf vs. Clay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nJxrN_0h1jP5Qq00
Logo via Orange Park Football's Twitter

Orange Park Raiders (2021 record, 3-7)

Pre-season (8/19): Orange Park @ Bolles

Week 1 (8/26): Orange Park vs. Oakleaf

Week 2 (9/2): Orange Park vs. Episcopal

Week 3 (9/9): Orange Park @ Clay

Week 4 (9/16): Orange Park vs. Melbourne

Week 5 (9/23): Orange Park vs. Nease

Week 6 (9/30): Orange Park vs. Columbia

Week 7 (10/7): Bye week

Week 8 (10/14): Orange Park @ Ridgeview

Week 9 (10/21): Orange Park @ Ponte Vedra

Week 10 (10/28): Orange Park @ Middleburg

Week 11 (11/4): Orange Park @ Fleming Island

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=258cnx_0h1jP5Qq00
Logo via Ridgeview Athletics' Twitter

Ridgeview Panthers (2021 record, 1-9)

Pre-season (8/19): Ridgeview vs. Keystone Heights

Week 1 (8/26): Ridgeview @ Menendez

Week 2 (9/2): Ridgeview vs. Clay

Week 3 (9/9): Ridgeview @ Lake Weir

Week 4 (9/16): Ridgeview @ Tocoi Creek

Week 5 (9/23): Ridgeview vs Beachside

Week 6 (9/30): Ridgeview @ Middleburg

Week 7 (10/7): Ridgeview @ Eastside

Week 8 (10/14): Ridgeview vs. Orange Park

Week 9 (10/21): Ridgeview vs. Fort White

Week 10 (10/28): Ridgeview @ Columbia

Week 11 (11/4): Bye week

