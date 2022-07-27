Clay County high school football stars announce their college commitments

Logo via Clay County Athletics Twitter

As the high school football season comes around the corner, multiple Clay County football players have already found their new homes at the next level.

Listed below are some of the seniors in Clay County who have announced the college programs they plan to attend for the next three to four years.

Roderick Kearney:

The four-star right tackle from Orange Park will continue his football career at Florida State. Offensive coordinator Alex Atkins sees Kearney as a long-term center with the Seminoles. Kearney is listed at 6 feet 4 inches tall, and 300 pounds on 247Sports . He is the 112th best player in the country, the 5th best interior offensive lineman, and the 26th best player in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports Composite. Kearney is one of two offensive line commits for FSU’s 2023 class. Kearney and four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons project to bolster FSU’s offensive line in the next couple of seasons.

Mike Mitchell:

After leaving Oakleaf due to a crowded running back room, Mitchell developed into a four-star talent with the Middleburg Broncos. This summer he committed to Utah on June 30. Mitchell was ranked as a three-star at the time of his commitment. However, he recently soared in the rankings, becoming a four-star on 247Sports and ranked as the 399th best player in the 2023 class. During his junior year, Mitchell had 1378 rushing yards on 154 carries, averaging 8.9 yards a carry in his eight games played, according to MaxPreps . Mitchell also has a nose for the endzone, scoring 18 touchdowns last season. As a track athlete, Mitchell’s blazing speed creates a potential for him to score on any play. Mitchell also has good contact balance and will use his power when it is needed. If Mitchell improves his production in the receiving game during his senior year, it could potentially cause his nationally ranking to improve.

Abram Wright:

The three-star Fleming Island linebacker committed to Rutgers on June 12, two days after his official visit. Listed at 6 foot 2, and 225 pounds, Wright recorded 76 total tackles, seven sacks, and one interception for his junior year, according to MaxPreps . Wright is listed as the 80th best linebacker and the 147th best player in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports . Wright also possesses the elite speed that college defensive coordinators want at linebacker. Wright clocked a 4.58 40-yard dash at a Wake Forest camp. Wright’s speed shows in his film with his ability to track down ball carriers and effectively rush the quarterback. Wright chose Rutgers over USF, Duke, and Alabama A&M.

Kyland Armstrong: