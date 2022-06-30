Clay High football player plans to transfer to IMG Academy

Photo via Jarvis Lee's Instagram

Clay High School administrators confirm that three-star cornerback Jarvis Lee Jr will transfer from Clay High to IMG Academy for the 2022-23 school year.

Lee plans to stay at IMG for one semester, according to his Twitter. He tweeted on June 7 that he plans to enroll in college early.

In three seasons at Clay High, Lee had 79 total tackles, seven interceptions, and 14 pass deflections, according to MaxPreps .

Lee committed to the University of Virginia on June 5, following his official visit with the Cavaliers. Lee is ranked on the On3 Consensus Player Rating as the 881st best player in the country, the 83rd best corner, and the 131st best player in Florida for the 2023 class.

Lee will face a significant uptick in competition from Clay High to IMG. Lee will be teammates with Francis Mauigoa, Carnell Tate, Samuel M’Pemba, and Jayden Wayne, multiple players who are in the top 50 of the 2023 class, according to 247Sports . Lee will join a lethal secondary with Desmond Ricks and Ellis Robinson IV, the top two corners in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports .

Founded in 1978 , the 600-acre IMG campus in Bradenton, Florida is known around the country as an athletic development powerhouse in football, baseball, basketball, soccer, and more. Athletes from around the world come to IMG to develop their skills in athletics. In the past five seasons, IMG football has had a record of 42-3, according to MaxPreps .