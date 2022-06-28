Orange Park offensive lineman commits to Florida State

Photo via Roderick Kearney's Instagram

Orange Park Raiders four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney committed to FSU Sunday evening, hours after he had made an official visit with the Florida Gators.

Kearney released a statement on his Instagram about his commitment.

“First and foremost, I would like to start by thanking God. I would not be where I am without him. Next, I would like to thank my mother for countless hours of listening, understanding, providing financial support, and being my support system throughout the process. I also want to thank Kendy Charles for mentoring me and helping shape me into the man and player I am today. Lastly, I want to thank my brothers Nolan Chambers, Brian Green, And JoJo Restall for pushing me and grinding with me since day one. With that being said, I will be furthering my athletic and academic career at Florida State University,” said Kearney in a statement.

High School recruits have a limit of five official visits to college programs. An official visit is when the school pays for the recruit’s transportation, food, and accommodations. Recruits who take unofficial visits must pay for their expenses. Kearney only used one official visit to the Gators. He also took two unofficial visits to Florida, according to 247Sports.

Even though numerous analysts covering the Gators believed they could land the Orange Park prospect, Kearney seemed interested more in FSU for a while. Kearney showed more interest in FSU because he has taken five unofficial visits to FSU since July of 2021, according to 247Sports. Florida didn’t get him on campus for an unofficial visit until March 2022.

With the early signing period months away, Kearney wanted to commit on Sunday because he was done with the recruiting process and he felt at home when he would visit FSU. He announced on Twitter that he is done with his recruitment. “Recruitment is 1,000% closed. I’m a Nole respectfully,” said Kearney.

Kearney is listed at 6 feet 4 inches tall, and 300 pounds on 247Sports . He is the 128th best player in the country, the 6th best interior offensive lineman, and the 27th best player in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports Composite. 247Sports gave him a player rating of 0.9425.

Kearney is currently the highest-ranked player that is committed to FSU. He is one of eight commits for Mike Norvell and FSU, bringing the class to the 45th best nationally, according to 247Sports . At the time of his commitment, Kearney is the only offensive lineman in FSU’s 2023 class.