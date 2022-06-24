Middleburg small business changing name, owners

Logo via Teams 'N Tees website

Middleburg small business, Teams ‘N Tees, will sell its brick-and-mortar location to Gail Teetsell after the owner had difficulty running the store from outside the state.

The owner of Teams ‘N Tees, Nikki Silvis, will keep the name, website, and social media. Teetsell and her daughter, Gracelyn Dobson, will learn from Silvis how to operate the store starting July 1. Silvis plans to stay and help them until the time is right for her to leave.

Teetsell wanted an opportunity to own her own business, according to Dobson. They plan to change the name of the shop to Lyn & Lynd. They plan to stay at the location, 2696 Blanding Blvd., until they can find another building, according to Dobson.

Teams ‘N Tees is a business that offers customizations of T-shirts, hats, and other items using screen printing, embroidery, sublimation, and custom decals. Silvis started Teams ‘N Tees in 2014 out of her home. She moved into her brick-and-mortar shop in 2017 because her business was expanding.

“I couldn’t walk in my house. I didn’t think I could do it because retail space is ridiculous, but we had to do something, and adding to the house was not an option. This lot was empty for 15 years and it was a hot mess. It’s an odd location. We did stuff that did not require foot traffic, so it was good for us,” said Silvis.

Teams ‘N Tees was doing well until COVID-19 shut down the nation. This affected Silvis’ business because schools and travel ball teams were shut down and did not need shirts to be made.

“A lot of our business is schools, so when they weren’t in, they were nervous to spend their budget on T-shirts,” said Silvis.

Even though COVID-19 hit the company hard, a different issue had risen that ultimately led Silvis to sell the brick-and-mortar location. Silvis’ husband had got a new job that forced them to move to Maryland. Running the company from a different state was difficult for Silvis, and she felt it was time to move on. She was going to close the store until Teetsell offered to buy the shop. Teams ‘N Tees will return to its roots as Silvis will work from home again.