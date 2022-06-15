Youth sports camps offered at Clay County high schools

Logo via Clay County District Schools' Facebook page

With kids out of school for summer break, sports camps will be held on high school campuses throughout Clay County for kids who want to participate in sports.

Listed below are some of the camps offered to kids throughout the county.

Fleming Island Baseball Camp

Fleming Island baseball will host its first annual camp on July 7 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Fleming Island baseball field. The camp admission is $50 per camper and is open to kids ages 5-12. Fleming Island recommends campers bring water, a bat, a glove, cleats, protective gear, tennis shoes, and shorts. Campers will learn the fundamentals of baseball from current Fleming Island baseball players and alumni.

Fleming Island Youth Football Camp

The Fleming Island High School football team is hosting a three-day football camp for boys and girls who are going into 2nd to 8th grade. The event will be held at the Fleming Island High School practice football field from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. from July 11-13. The campers will need to bring cleats, tennis shoes, and water. The camp has a variety of prices based on the number of days the camper will attend. The camp will cost $39 for one day, $69 for two days, and $99 for three days. Campers will receive a T-shirt and a swag bag, according to the Fleming Island Facebook page.

Oakleaf High Lady Knights Basketball Camp

The basketball camp is open to boys and girls going into 3rd through 8th grades. The event takes place from June 20-23 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The camp will take place in the Oakleaf High School Gymnasium. The cost of the camp is $65 and includes a T-shirt. Players and coaches will teach campers how to dribble, shoot, make free throws, and play defense.

Oakleaf Girls Volleyball Camp

The volleyball camp is open to kids heading into 5th to 8th grade. The camp starts from June 27-30 from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The camp will take place in the Oakleaf High School Gymnasium and costs $80 per camper.

Middleburg Bronco Baseball Camp

Campers will learn the fundamentals of baseball through drills, scrimmages and competitions. The campers are asked to bring a glove, bat, helmet, cleats, tennis shoes, drinks, and snacks. The camp is open to kids ages 7 to 14. The event starts on June 24-25 at the Middleburg High School Baseball/Softball Complex. The first day of camp will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The next day will start from 9 a.m. to noon. The camp is $55, and campers will receive a T-shirt.

Bronco Boys Basketball

The camp will take place in the Middleburg High School Gym. The admission is $110 per camper from ages 7 to 14. The event starts on July 18 and ends on July 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Campers will learn to pass, handle, shoot, and defend. The campers are asked to bring athletic wear, basketball shoes, a water bottle with the camper’s name on it and a lunch.

8th Annual Devil Days of Summer Baseball Camp

The Devil Days camp will be hosted by the Clay Cobras travel baseball team. All children from kindergarten through 6th grade are invited to attend camp at Clay High’s baseball field from July 12-13 from 9 a.m. to noon. Campers will learn how to hit, pitch, catch, baserunning, and defense from the high school level baseball players. The cost of the camp is $80, and campers will receive a T-shirt.