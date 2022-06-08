Orange Park, FL

Oakleaf High athletic director named interim head football coach as Garis resigns

Anthony Salazar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xitxa_0g4fGRfA00
Logo via Oakleaf Athletics' Facebook page

Oakleaf High School Athletic Director Marcus Miller will be the interim head coach of the football team following head coach Frank Garis’s resignation on Monday.

Miller will be the head football coach while also being Oakleaf’s athletic director for the 2022 season. The plan is to keep the current assistant coaches for the season. After the season, Principal Matthew Boyack and Miller will search for a new head coach for the football program.

Since Garis's resignation was announced Monday by the school, it would be difficult to find a new head coach in a short amount of time, Boyack said. A new head coach would have to bring in new staff and implement a new scheme with the season opener against the Sandalwood Saints being two months away.

Appointing Miller as the head coach is in the best interest of the football team because it will allow Oakleaf to have continuity because they will keep the same assistant coaches and the same scheme for offense and defense, Boyack said. Oakleaf is in the middle of an off-season program, and changing would not be in the best interest of the senior class and the rest of the program, according to Boyack.

“The timing is strange for everyone involved and double duty as the head coach and athletic director is a lot,” said Miller. “We felt we made the best decision for the program.”

Miller has been with Oakleaf High School since the summer of 2018 as a physical education teacher. He was promoted to athletic director in 2020, according to Miller’s LinkedIn profile.

Miller will replace Garis who was the head coach of Oakleaf’s football team for four seasons. Garis’s record was 23-19 during his tenure at Oakleaf. Oakleaf's record last season was 4-6, finishing fourth in 8A District 1 with a 1-3 record.

# Oakleaf High School# Oakleaf Football# Clay County Football# Marcus Miller# Oakleaf 2022

