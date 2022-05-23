Clay High senior softball players get special graduation ceremony

Anthony Salazar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2up1P8_0fnU8Na700
(left to right) Gabby Wiseman, Matt Lewis, Sydney Davis, Ema Martin, Abby Rutledge, Kierstyn Mann.Photo taken by Anthony Salazar

Seniors from the Clay High School softball team had a special graduation ceremony dedicated to them Sunday evening because they missed their official graduation to play in the Regional Championship against the West Florida Jaguars. Clay High won the game, 1-0, in extra innings.

Four of the five girls skipped graduation to play in the Friday night game. However, all five got to be a part of the special graduation ceremony on the football field at Clay High. Head coach Matt Lewis wanted to hold a graduation ceremony for the girls because they missed their dream of walking at graduation with their classmates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FzyI4_0fnU8Na700
Photo taken by Kacie Harley

The ceremony was nearly identical to the one that occurred on Friday night. The seniors got to walk throughout the campus one more time as students of Clay High. They were then greeted by hundreds of people cheering for them as they walked onto the football field. The seniors received their diplomas from the Superintendent of Schools David Broskie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KRdrj_0fnU8Na700
(left to right) David Broskie, Kierstyn Mann.Photo taken by Kacie Harley

After they were officially announced as graduates of Clay High School, the girls did the traditional Clay High spiral. The spiral is a tradition that Clay High started years ago. After the students are recognized as graduates of Clay High, the students follow the class president to form a spiral of students as the class song plays over the speakers. The principal will then tell the class to throw their caps into the air. Even though the group was small Sunday night, it made it that much more special to the softball players.

Nine seniors were in their cap and gown for the special ceremony Sunday night. Five of the nine seniors were the softball players; Kierstyn Mann, Abby Rutledge, Gabby Wiseman, Sydney Davis, and Ema Martin. The other seniors dressed in their cap and gown were Class President Matthew Mitchell, Chaplin Gracie Cochrane, Ema Martin’s boyfriend, Tyler Mills, and Gabby Wiseman’s boyfriend, Brandon Adams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rh4gI_0fnU8Na700
Photo taken by Kacie Harley

Even though the girls graduated, the season is not over yet. The softball team advances to the 4A FHSAA State Semifinal after defeating West Florida. The softball team will travel to Clermont, Florida to play at Legend’s Way Ballfield on Thursday.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Clay High Graduation# Clay High School# Clay High Softball# Class of 2022# 4A FHSAA Playoffs

Comments / 1

Published by

I am a student at the University of North Florida majoring in communication with a focus on journalism and minoring in sports management.

Green Cove Springs, FL
107 followers

More from Anthony Salazar

Deltona, FL

Clay High softball team loses in semifinal game against Deltona

The Clay High Blue Devils softball team’s season came to an end Thursday as they lost in the 4A FHSAA State Semifinal against the Deltona Wolves, 4-0. The Clay High offense failed to get runners on base throughout the game. Clay High only had one hit and walked three times, according to MaxPreps.

Read full story
Green Cove Springs, FL

Clay High senior softball players miss grad night, claim playoff win

As the Clay High seniors back at school tossed their caps in the air to celebrate graduation, the Clay High Blue Devils softball team celebrated an extra innings Regional Championship win against the West Florida Jaguars, 1-0.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay High senior softball players will miss graduation night to play Friday’s playoff game

(left to right) Ema Martin, Gabby Wiseman, Sydney Davis, Abby Rutledge.Photo via Gabby Wiseman's Instagram. Four Clay High School senior softball players will miss graduation Friday night to travel to Pensacola to play in the Regional Championship against the West Florida Jaguars.

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Johns, FL

Season ends for St. Johns Country Day after loss to Eagles

The St. Johns Country Day Spartans season comes to an end after they lost the Regional Final at home Tuesday night to the North Florida Christian Eagles, 4-1. St. Johns started the game off hot on offense and defense. UNF commit Finn Howell started on the mound for St. Johns and struck out the first six batters he faced. In the bottom of the second inning, St. Johns scored their only run of the game. Kyle Boylston walked and advanced to second after the pitcher balked. St. Johns catcher George Gilson hit a single into right field, scoring Boylston from second.

Read full story
2 comments
Green Cove Springs, FL

Clay High defeats Santa Fe in extra innings to advance in playoffs

The Clay High Blue Devils are set to face the Suwannee Bulldogs after they defeated the Santa Fe Raiders on Wednesday night in a 10-inning nail-biter, 12-9. Clay High got out to an early lead. In the first inning with two outs, Jayden Long hit a double to deep center field, scoring pinch-runner Connor Chapman. Clay High followed up with four more runs in the second inning. Logan Wilson scored two runs on a single to right field. Long hit another double, scoring two more runs for Clay High.

Read full story
Green Cove Springs, FL

Clay High loses heartbreaker to Bishop Kenny, 2-1, in championship game

The Clay High School Blue Devils lost the FHSAA 4A District 3 Championship to the Bishop Kenny Crusaders by a score of 2-1 Thursday night. Brandon Adams started on the mound for Clay High. He threw six and a third innings and held the Bishop Kenny offense to four hits and two runs.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County Athletics: All-County Baseball Team announced

Clay County Athletics announced the Clay County Coaches All-County Baseball Team last week on their Facebook page. The all-county teams are selected by the votes of head baseball coaches of the public schools in the district. Below are the schools listed in alphabetical order of their players who made the first team, second team, and honorable mention.

Read full story
Green Cove Springs, FL

Clay High baseball team defeats Falcons to reach District Championship game

Brandon Adams at the plate.Photo taken by Anthony Salazar. The Clay High School Blue Devils defeated the Pedro Menendez Falcons, 6-0, at home Tuesday night, clinching a District Championship matchup versus the Bishop Kenny Crusaders.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Top players in Clay County to watch in the high school baseball playoffs

With the high school baseball district tournament games starting Monday, teams looking to make a deep run in the postseason will need their best players to contribute. Here are some of those top players:

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Top Clay County high school baseball teams prepare for playoffs

With the regular season wrapping up next week, baseball teams in the county prepare for the playoffs with hopes of making a run at the state title in the final weeks of the school year.

Read full story
Green Cove Springs, FL

Clay High baseball team honors former coach Rob Thompson

The Clay High Blue Devils baseball team honored former head coach Rob Thompson last week with a ceremonial first pitch before the team’s matchup against the Fleming Island Golden Eagles.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy