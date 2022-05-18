Saint Johns, FL

Season ends for St. Johns Country Day after loss to Eagles

Anthony Salazar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lQIiD_0fiGz00c00
Photo taken by Anthony Salazar

The St. Johns Country Day Spartans season comes to an end after they lost the Regional Final at home Tuesday night to the North Florida Christian Eagles, 4-1.

St. Johns started the game off hot on offense and defense. UNF commit Finn Howell started on the mound for St. Johns and struck out the first six batters he faced. In the bottom of the second inning, St. Johns scored their only run of the game. Kyle Boylston walked and advanced to second after the pitcher balked. St. Johns catcher George Gilson hit a single into right field, scoring Boylston from second.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JEx27_0fiGz00c00
Finn Howell on the mound.Photo taken by Anthony Salazar

With emotions running high for the visiting team, North Florida answered back with three runs in the top of the third inning. North Florida got solid hits against the St. Johns defense.

Howell came back the next inning on defense and struck out all three batters he faced in the top of the fourth. Howell looked dominant on the mound for the rest of the game outside of a solo home run by Traylon Ray in the top of the fifth inning. Jacob Thomas came in relief for the seventh inning after Howell pitched six and a third innings. Thomas struck out the two batters he faced.

St. Johns tried to start a seventh-inning rally but failed to put another run on the scoreboard. Sophomore Garrett Workman held the explosive St. Johns offense during most of the game. He threw strikes with pinpoint accuracy and had good off-speed pitches that forced St. Johns to lunge in their swings, forcing easy pop-flies. Workman threw six and two-thirds innings and was relieved by Tucker Narkinsky to close out the game.

St. Johns finishes the season with the best record in Clay County at 23-5. St. Johns will be without their top players next season because they are seniors; Brad Hodges, Howell, and Jordan Taylor are all committed to D1 programs next season. Hodges is committed to the University of Virginia, Howell is committed to the University of North Florida Ospreys, and Taylor is committed to Florida State University.

With St. Johns losing Tuesday night, high school baseball in Clay County for the 2021-2022 season is officially over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qzO4e_0fiGz00c00
Photo taken by Anthony Salazar

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# St Johns Country Day Baseball# FHSAA Playoffs# Finn Howell# Clay County Baseball

Comments / 2

Published by

I am a student at the University of North Florida majoring in communication with a focus on journalism and minoring in sports management.

Green Cove Springs, FL
84 followers

More from Anthony Salazar

Clay County, FL

Clay High senior softball players will miss graduation night to play Friday’s playoff game

(left to right) Ema Martin, Gabby Wiseman, Sydney Davis, Abby Rutledge.Photo via Gabby Wiseman's Instagram. Four Clay High School senior softball players will miss graduation Friday night to travel to Pensacola to play in the Regional Championship against the West Florida Jaguars.

Read full story
1 comments
Green Cove Springs, FL

Clay High defeats Santa Fe in extra innings to advance in playoffs

The Clay High Blue Devils are set to face the Suwannee Bulldogs after they defeated the Santa Fe Raiders on Wednesday night in a 10-inning nail-biter, 12-9. Clay High got out to an early lead. In the first inning with two outs, Jayden Long hit a double to deep center field, scoring pinch-runner Connor Chapman. Clay High followed up with four more runs in the second inning. Logan Wilson scored two runs on a single to right field. Long hit another double, scoring two more runs for Clay High.

Read full story
Green Cove Springs, FL

Clay High loses heartbreaker to Bishop Kenny, 2-1, in championship game

The Clay High School Blue Devils lost the FHSAA 4A District 3 Championship to the Bishop Kenny Crusaders by a score of 2-1 Thursday night. Brandon Adams started on the mound for Clay High. He threw six and a third innings and held the Bishop Kenny offense to four hits and two runs.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County Athletics: All-County Baseball Team announced

Clay County Athletics announced the Clay County Coaches All-County Baseball Team last week on their Facebook page. The all-county teams are selected by the votes of head baseball coaches of the public schools in the district. Below are the schools listed in alphabetical order of their players who made the first team, second team, and honorable mention.

Read full story
Green Cove Springs, FL

Clay High baseball team defeats Falcons to reach District Championship game

Brandon Adams at the plate.Photo taken by Anthony Salazar. The Clay High School Blue Devils defeated the Pedro Menendez Falcons, 6-0, at home Tuesday night, clinching a District Championship matchup versus the Bishop Kenny Crusaders.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Top players in Clay County to watch in the high school baseball playoffs

With the high school baseball district tournament games starting Monday, teams looking to make a deep run in the postseason will need their best players to contribute. Here are some of those top players:

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Top Clay County high school baseball teams prepare for playoffs

With the regular season wrapping up next week, baseball teams in the county prepare for the playoffs with hopes of making a run at the state title in the final weeks of the school year.

Read full story
Green Cove Springs, FL

Clay High baseball team honors former coach Rob Thompson

The Clay High Blue Devils baseball team honored former head coach Rob Thompson last week with a ceremonial first pitch before the team’s matchup against the Fleming Island Golden Eagles.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy