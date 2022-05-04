Clay High baseball team defeats Falcons to reach District Championship game

Brandon Adams at the plate. Photo taken by Anthony Salazar

The Clay High School Blue Devils defeated the Pedro Menendez Falcons, 6-0, at home Tuesday night, clinching a District Championship matchup versus the Bishop Kenny Crusaders.

Clay High’s starting pitcher, Jayden Long, shut down the Menendez offense through the first five innings. Long gave up one hit, struck out 10, and earned the win. Clay High’s defense committed no errors during the game.

Jayden Long on the mound. Photo taken by Anthony Salazar

Clay High’s offense was waiting to erupt during the early innings. Through the first four innings, Clay High easily got multiple players on base. However, the first four innings resulted in no runs scoring.

In the fifth inning, Clay High had the bases loaded with two outs. Brandon Adams hit a double to deep left-center field, scoring three runs. Right after Adams’ at-bat, Tyler Mills hit a two-run home run to left field, bringing the score to a 5-0 lead.

In the sixth inning, relief pitcher Eli Roberts hit a single down the third baseline, scoring another run for Clay High. Roberts then shut down the Menendez offense in the seventh inning, earning the save.

With the win over Menendez, Clay High will appear in their first District Championship game in four years.

“It felt good,” said Head Coach Josh Persinger on the win. The last time Clay High appeared in the District Championship game, they reached the final four in the 2018 FHSAA 6A playoffs.

Clay High will face Bishop Kenny Thursday night for the 2022 FHSAA 4A District 3 Championship. Bishop Kenny is 18-6 on the season and is the one-seed heading into the District Championship matchup. In Bishop Kenny’s District Quarterfinal and Semifinal matchups, they scored a combined 31 runs. Clay High defeated Bishop Kenny earlier in the season 7-3.