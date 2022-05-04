Green Cove Springs, FL

Clay High baseball team defeats Falcons to reach District Championship game

Anthony Salazar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xVM3g_0fSqX3rj00
Brandon Adams at the plate.Photo taken by Anthony Salazar

The Clay High School Blue Devils defeated the Pedro Menendez Falcons, 6-0, at home Tuesday night, clinching a District Championship matchup versus the Bishop Kenny Crusaders.

Clay High’s starting pitcher, Jayden Long, shut down the Menendez offense through the first five innings. Long gave up one hit, struck out 10, and earned the win. Clay High’s defense committed no errors during the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42lqCt_0fSqX3rj00
Jayden Long on the mound.Photo taken by Anthony Salazar

Clay High’s offense was waiting to erupt during the early innings. Through the first four innings, Clay High easily got multiple players on base. However, the first four innings resulted in no runs scoring.

In the fifth inning, Clay High had the bases loaded with two outs. Brandon Adams hit a double to deep left-center field, scoring three runs. Right after Adams’ at-bat, Tyler Mills hit a two-run home run to left field, bringing the score to a 5-0 lead.

In the sixth inning, relief pitcher Eli Roberts hit a single down the third baseline, scoring another run for Clay High. Roberts then shut down the Menendez offense in the seventh inning, earning the save.

With the win over Menendez, Clay High will appear in their first District Championship game in four years.

“It felt good,” said Head Coach Josh Persinger on the win. The last time Clay High appeared in the District Championship game, they reached the final four in the 2018 FHSAA 6A playoffs.

Clay High will face Bishop Kenny Thursday night for the 2022 FHSAA 4A District 3 Championship. Bishop Kenny is 18-6 on the season and is the one-seed heading into the District Championship matchup. In Bishop Kenny’s District Quarterfinal and Semifinal matchups, they scored a combined 31 runs. Clay High defeated Bishop Kenny earlier in the season 7-3.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Clay High Baseball# Clay High School Blue Devils# Clay County# High School Baseball# FHSAA

Comments / 1

Published by

I am a student at the University of North Florida majoring in communication with a focus on journalism and minoring in sports management.

Green Cove Springs, FL
57 followers

More from Anthony Salazar

Green Cove Springs, FL

Clay High loses heartbreaker to Bishop Kenny, 2-1, in championship game

The Clay High School Blue Devils lost the FHSAA 4A District 3 Championship to the Bishop Kenny Crusaders by a score of 2-1 Thursday night. Brandon Adams started on the mound for Clay High. He threw six and a third innings and held the Bishop Kenny offense to four hits and two runs.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County Athletics: All-County Baseball Team announced

Clay County Athletics announced the Clay County Coaches All-County Baseball Team last week on their Facebook page. The all-county teams are selected by the votes of head baseball coaches of the public schools in the district. Below are the schools listed in alphabetical order of their players who made the first team, second team, and honorable mention.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Top players in Clay County to watch in the high school baseball playoffs

With the high school baseball district tournament games starting Monday, teams looking to make a deep run in the postseason will need their best players to contribute. Here are some of those top players:

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Top Clay County high school baseball teams prepare for playoffs

With the regular season wrapping up next week, baseball teams in the county prepare for the playoffs with hopes of making a run at the state title in the final weeks of the school year.

Read full story
Green Cove Springs, FL

Clay High baseball team honors former coach Rob Thompson

The Clay High Blue Devils baseball team honored former head coach Rob Thompson last week with a ceremonial first pitch before the team’s matchup against the Fleming Island Golden Eagles.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy