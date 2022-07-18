Fort Washington Greenmarket open Tuesdays through November in Washington Heights

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Locals can purchase fresh, locally-grown greens at the Fort Washington Greenmarket each Tuesday this summer in Washington Heights.

The farmers market, operated by GrowNYC in partnership with New York-Presbyterian and Columbia University, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Fort Washington Greenmarket is located at the corner of 168th Street and Fort Washington Avenue.

Fruits, vegetables and other locally-sourced goods are available for purchase at the market. Cash, credit/debit cards and SNAP/EBT are all accepted as payment methods.

For more information, check out GrowNYC on Twitter.