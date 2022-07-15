New York City, NY

Weekend in Washington Heights: Free tour of Highbridge Water Tower set for Saturday

Anthony Payero

(Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) Urban Park Rangers will lead a free group tour of the Highbridge Water Tower in Washington Heights on Saturday.

The water tower was recently renovated and reopened after being shut down for more than a decade due to the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. Saturday's tour is set for a 1 p.m. start and will end at 3 p.m., with the last entrants allowed up until 2:45 p.m.

Guests will have access to the top of the 200-foot-tall water tower, which was built between 1866 and 1872. The tower provides panoramic views of the city and the Urban Park Rangers will also offer information on the city's water supply over the years.

