Learn about the insects of Fort Tryon Park on a guided tour Saturday

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) On Saturday, local naturalist Ken Chaya will lead a guided tour through Fort Tryon Park's Heather Garden, focusing on the park's vast number of insects.

The tour will meet at the Margaret Corbin Circle in Fort Tryon Park at 10 a.m. The free tour will conclude at 11 a.m.

According to the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation, Heather Garden is home to 600 different plants, trees and shrubs, creating a deep environment for insects to inhabit.

Chaya's guided tour will focus on the advantages of bugs in the area and demonstrate how these insects help pollinate plants and serve as a food source for birds and beasts, helping further biodiversity.

Registration is not required and the event is available for all ages.

For more information, call (212) 795-1388 or email info@forttryonparktrust.org.