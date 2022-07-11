Taikoza to perform free concert at J. Hood Wright Park on Tuesday

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Music group Taikoza will bring a free concert to Washington Heights on Tuesday, according to the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation.

Taikoza will take the stage at noon at J. Hood Wright Park, located at West 173 Street & Haven Avenue.

"This exciting group draws from Japan’s rich tradition of music and performance to create a highly visual performance," the NYC Parks event page states.

Taikoza pairs the Japanese Taiko drums with bamboo flutes in performances. The big drums provide boastful sounds and strong rhythms that are noticed all around.

According to the group's Spotify page, Taikoza has also graced the stage at New York staples Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center.

Registration is not required for the hour-long performance at J. Hood Wright Park. The concert takes place thanks to funding from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs and the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, according to band director Marco Lienhard.