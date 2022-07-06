Stand-up comedy available Thursday at Washington Heights' Le Chéile

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) On Thursday, Le Chéile, a local Irish pub and restaurant, will open its doors for "Concussion Comedy" — a bi-monthly comedy show in Washington Heights.

The comedy show takes place every first and third Thursday of the month from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 839 West 181 St.

Comedians in attendance are also featured on other platforms such as Comedy Central, "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," and HBO.

Local act Ed McGowan will host "Concussion Comedy."

Tickets are sold in advance and can be purchased for $10 here. There is a one-drink or food item minimum required.

The event website states proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be checked at the door.